Goldfinger? Is there a Bond villain behind the bid to spirit Venezuela's gold from the country?

Getting out of the country with a load of money has always been a dictator's prerogative and the signs are there that Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, engulfed in protests, sanctions and military defections, is doing just that.

It's a story that's crazy.

Maybe you saw the tweet of Senator Marco Rubio's about Noor Capital and the "French national" working for them (aka Olivier Couriol, who is the only French person working for Noor Capital).

.@UAEEmbassyUS, we have reports that a French national working for @noor_capital is in Caracas today to arrange for the theft of more Gold from #Venezuela. I hope you have advised them that they & any air charter service that does this will be subject to Treasury sanctions. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 31, 2019

U.K.-based Venezuelan investigative reporter Alek Boyd also wrote about this French/Swiss guy - his name is Olivier Couriol - and the role his Swiss lawyer, David Bitton, played in the organization of the Venezuelan gold operation:

#getitright @marcorubio: The name is Olivier Louis Edgard Couriol, allegedly a proxy of kingpin @TareckPSUV Since you’re reporting corruption now, look into David Bitton (Couriol’s lawyer) and Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh (Couriol’s colleague). They’ve been at this for a while BTW... https://t.co/Q0aCasAqrr — alek boyd (@alekboyd) January 31, 2019

And Boyd recently published this very interesting article:

I guess Olivier Couriol and Noor Capital will soon be under Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions, and maybe even his Swiss lawyer David Bitton, too. It's ironic that Bitton's associate, Yves Klein, is a self-declared expert on anti-corruption and asset recovery!

Bloomberg has already written about Olivier Couriol’s mischief in a gold mine in Mali with Airbus:

Couriol, in fact, is linked to multiple corruption cases and investigations by the Geneva public prosecutor.

He also was mentioned in the biggest corporate corruption case ever.

A commodities guy? From French Switzerland? Linked to multiple huge international corruption cases involving resources and billions? Goldfinger? Did this guy get educated by Marc Rich? Or is he just another Bond villain?

Maybe time to investigate him properly.