Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign death watch, part II: The hecklers

Latest news is that the leftist senator, who claimed an Indian identity to claw her way into ivy league professorships via affirmative action, was interrupted by hecklers right out the gate in the opening days of her campaign.

Delusion and denial have sunk deep roots over at the Elizabeth Warren campaign.

According to the Daily Mail:

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was heckled on stage during a campaign stop Saturday after her claims to be Native American. A man holding a 1/2020th sign repeatedly called out: 'Why did you lie?' as she spoke as the event in Georgia. She was forced to reply 'be easy, be easy' and the crowd booed as the man was led away. Chants of 'Warren' rung out in the hall as he held up his parody campaign sign at the event in Lawrenceville. The 69-year-old Democrat told her supporters: 'It's ok, we're good.' She had appeared to have been trying to tell her backstory when she was interrupted.

Obviously, she's trying to put on a brave face as she tries to steer the topic back to policy issues.

Like anyone wants to hear about that.

In the wake of her colossal temerity to claim American Indian status not just in law school directories, not just on her Texas bar card, not just in her bid to get coveted ivy league professorships both at Penn and Harvard, not just in her genetic test (which showed Latin American ancestry as low as 1/1024 percent), not just her absurd 'apologies' for the claim (which was really the stealing the opportunity from a real Native American scholar though she didn't admit that much) , she's pretty much defined herself. And that's posing a problem for her campaign as she attempts to talk policy and predatory lenders in a bid to whip up support, reliving those Obama-era golden years.

When the reality now is that her candidacy demonstrates to voters just how easily gamed the affirmative action system actually is. And she has yet to address that issue.

Policy issues are hard to talk about for a general audience. But gaming the system isn't, and that's why the voters are glomming onto that one. Can she live it down by pretending to ignore it?

Not when there's so much other fakery going on with Democrats in general, and the 2020 campaign amounts to a very crowded field.

As Twitter goliath James Woods tweeted:

Nigerians and fake nooses, MAGA hats and a #CraftyBeaver. #CowFarts and trains to Hawaii. A lying Senator saying she’s a Cherokee. A #HeelsUp Senator sleeping her way to the bottom. Congresswoman married her own brother? Governor in a KKK robe. Ah, #Democrats!!! Gotta love ‘em! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2019

Call her campaign toast then. The hecklers show she's not living this down, and she's not living this down because she's not admitted the truth about the reality - that she gamed the system for advantage.

Image credit: Daily Mail, via CBS46, via Mediaite video screen grab