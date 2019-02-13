Dems scream after Mitch McConnell schedules a vote on their own Green New Deal

So to accommodate them, wily old Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has scheduled a vote on freshman socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her sidekick Sen. Ed Markey's much-vaunted "Green New Deal," just to help them out.

There's nothing quite like handing Democrats What They Want.

But wait. The Senate lefties are not happy about it.

All that methane-filled and benzene ring-infused hot air about cutting cow farts, getting rid of cars, ending jet travel, and retrofitting every building in America to 'go green' -- the plan which was so quickly signed onto by nearly all major Democratic presidential candidates, and then pulled from the website -- suddenly isn't quite what Democrats want to go on the record about these days.

So we see headlines like this:

McConnell Trolls Democrats By Pledging A Vote On The Green New Deal - Huffington Post

And "concern" from Democrats such as this:

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) criticized Republicans on Tuesday for pledging to hold what is essentially a show vote on the Green New Deal, given that they have not advanced any serious efforts to address climate change.

And this:

But a seventh potential candidate in 2020, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, pointedly declined Tuesday to attach his name and dismissed liberal activists' contention that he has to support the Green New Deal in order to prove his commitment to the issue. "I don't need to co-sponsor every bill that others think they need to co-sponsor to show my progressive politics," Brown told reporters.

And Ed Markey (D-Mass), the guy who actually wrote the resolution with Ocasio-Cortez, and apparently the high-school style notes about the real agenda which got released earlier before the whole thing was pulled, is howling the loudest:

Don’t let Mitch McConnell fool you: this is nothing but an attempt to sabotage the movement we are building. He wants to silence your voice so Republicans don’t have to explain why they are climate change deniers. McConnell wants this to be the end, this is just the beginning. https://t.co/GUxJ5HG2jb — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 12, 2019

Howl all they like, McConnell is delivering for them the scheduled vote they want.

Funny how they don't want the vote on it anymore, though. Maybe that's because the public already knows "what's in it."

Go, Mitch!