Democrats evolve into headless monster: No leadership, no brains

A 29-year-old bartender and newly elected House legislator launches a half-baked "green" plan for taking over the country, to include ending jet travel, getting rid of cows, replacing every building in the country, reserving cars for the elites, destroying the fossil fuel industry, and every Democrat vying to be the next president jumps onboard.

What are we supposed to think of this?

It's lunacy. How is it that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Green New Deal" can be taken this seriously as Democratic contenders - Kirsten Gillibrand, Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and the rest all leap in and say they've signed on? (Bernie Sanders hasn't been mentioned in the reports, but I imagine he's sympathetic.) The whole thing should be dismissed as barstool dreams of a drunk who's had a few too many.

Now this former bartender has got the entire Democratic Party under her thumb, including its leaders with national ambitions, who expect voters to hand them the presidency in 2020.

And a little bartender will lead them?

Don't think the Democratic Party's cynical and competent operatives aren't noticing how grotesque this spectacle is. There actually are multiple reports of alarm from the men who make Democratic victories happen, the professional campaign consultants who know the ins and outs of getting the electorate to vote for leftwing candidates, usually by soft-pedaling their plans and convincing voters that Democrats "care about people like them."

They're actually freaking out.

Here's one from an anonymous Democratic strategist:

As Josh Kraushaar notes in National Journal, a Democratic strategist told him, “We are on an out-of-control roller coaster going 100 miles-per-hour, and we have no functioning brake. No one is leading and that void could not be more clear.”

Here's another, Democratic strategist Mark Penn, writing for himself:

Rather than advance the cause of climate change, this legislation could prove more of an easy target for Republicans to discredit the Democrats, who just won over moderate suburban voters in the last election. While many in polls may support something called the “green deal,” few Americans will support the details of this legislation once examined and explained. It’s not the platform of the Democratic Party and it’s up to the leadership of the party to back realistic proposals for a better future, not bumper stickers. Failure to heed this warning could well lead to another surprise upset at the polls.

Those are alarm bells. Anyone with a lick of sense in politics has them. But none of these Democrats falling over themselves to sign on to Ocasio-Cortez's plan do.

What it shows is a lack of leadership, an inability to say 'no' to stupidity, a desperate need to seem 'hip' and 'with it,' in the fashionable image of Ocasio-Cortez who has 'image' in spades.

None of these people have what it takes to lead the country.

It's a reminder that Democrats don't really have any leaders. They are ruled by a jurassic gerontocracy led by old dinosaurs House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, with simmering discontent in the lower ranks, starting with Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated one of the Democrats' other jurassics.

But what's replacing these leaders isn't people with new ideas, it's people with very old and socialist ideas, repackaged with neat ribbons and Vogue photo shoots. Democrats are following that as if they are sheep.

With Democrats only in power in the House based on most convincing voters they were really "moderates," embracing this kind of 'crazy' from the ex-bartender suggests a land mine on the rail track to the presidency.

Independent potential contender Howard Schultz has already exposed the weakness as he talks sensible liberalism and they embrace Ocasio-Cortezism, which is why he triggered such screams from the left.

Now we have the horror going on in Venezuela, with its democratic socialism reaching its peak flower of expression as citizens flee, store shelves go bare, cars run out of gas, and millions protest. Ocasio-Cortez hasn't been particularly effective at dissociating herself from Venezuela's model of socialism, and a good look at her green plan, with its Bolivarian Circle-style activists appointed to set policy is actually a duplicate of how Chavista socialism was enacted in Venezuela.

Embracing Ocasio-Cortez's lunatic gibberings at a time like this is the act of a headless monster, which is what Democrats in their desperate quest for power have become. It just goes to show what Trump derangement syndrome, combined with a will to power, will do.