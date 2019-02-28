Democrats don't care about the security of our country

House Democrats spent Wednesday parading desperate disbarred attorney Michael Cohen to attack President Trump while President Trump was in Hanoi, trying to de-nuclearize North Korea and formally end the Korean War.

But the House Democrats are not interested in the safety and security of our country. They are interested in looking at President Trump's tax records. They gave a forum to Cohen, who admitted to lying to Congress, to have another day to lie and attack President Trump.

Cohen showed up represented by four attorneys, led by Lanny Davis, a Clinton lawyer. Why do you need four lawyers to tell the truth? Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign violation that isn't a campaign violation. Why would he do that?

North Korea was designated by President George W. Bush as one of the three countries in the Axis of Evil. North Korea was building its nuclear program and firing missiles over Japan but has stopped its testing because of President Trump. A nuclear deal with North Korea would lessen the risk of war, which would increase the security of our country.

But the Democrats are not interested in the safety and security of our country. They are more interested in attacking and weakening President Trump for the 2020 election.

While President Trump was meeting with Kim Jong-un and other North Korean leaders in Hanoi, the Democrats showcased Cohen, who will say anything to damage President Trump. The Democrats used their time for "questions" to attack President Trump and then ask Cohen if he agreed.

Cohen's primary criminal conduct was five counts of tax fraud. He has nothing truthful of substance to say against President Trump. If he did, Mueller would have obtained it, and Cohen would not be getting three years in prison. He would get a walk.

Cohen went so far as to say that if President Trump loses the 2020 election, there will not be a peaceful transition!

This is representative of the nonsense that passes for a congressional hearing on the day that President Trump was trying to negotiate a deal with North Korea. There is no question that the Democrats' Cohen circus was a distraction that could not in any way help President Trump negotiate the best deal for our country.

Democrats' use of Cohen is consistent with their refusal to fund the border wall. Democrats agreed to a border fence in 2006, but now they oppose funding the border wall or fence because they want to weaken President Trump for the 2020 election.

The Democrats oppose securing our border. They staged their Cohen circus to weaken President Trump at this critical time. They are using the desperate Cohen and will throw him away when done.

By their conduct, the Democrats have proven they don't care about the safety and security of our country.