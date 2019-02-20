'Crazy Andy' McCabe thinks 'it's possible' Trump could be a Russian spy

Just how far off the deep end has anti-Trump hysteria taken former and current FBI and Justice Department officials? The former acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, who opened a federal investigation on the president of the United States to discover if he fired former FBI Director James Comey at the request of Vladimir Putin, still says "it's possible" Donald Trump is a Russian spy.

“I think it’s possible. I think that’s why we started our investigation, and I’m really anxious to see where [special counsel Robert] Mueller concludes that,” McCabe said when asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if Trump could be a Russian asset. The comment comes after McCabe admitted he opened an investigation into whether Trump was acting at Moscow’s behest after the president fired former FBI Director James Comey, adding that none of the top eight congressional leaders objected when he briefed them in 2017. He also revealed last week that senior officials discussed the possibility of removing Trump under the 25th Amendment and that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosensteinoffered numerous times to secretly record his conversations with the president.

Those congressional leaders who didn't object were probably struck dumb with amazement that a high ranking federal law enforcement official could be so paranoid as to believe the president wasn't loyal to the US.

More than that, McCabe and other officials showed how paranoid they were about Putin. It explains a lot about the collusion investigation. In fact, McCabe sounds like some union generals during the civil war and how they granted Robert E. Lee extraordinary abilities:

A general officer came in from his command at this juncture, and said to the general-in-chief, speaking rapidly and laboring under considerable excitement: "General Grant, this is a crisis that cannot be looked upon too seriously. I know Lee's methods well by past experience ; he will throw his whole army between us and the Rapidan, and cut us off completely from our communications." The general rose to his feet, took his cigar out of his mouth, turned to the officer, and replied, with a degree of animation which he seldom manifested : "Oh, I am heartily tired of hearing about what Lee is going to do. Some of you always seem to think he is suddenly going to turn a double somersault, and land in our rear and on both of our flanks at the same time. Go back to your command, and try to think what we are going to do ourselves, instead of what Lee is going to do." The officer retired rather crestfallen, and without saying a word in reply.

So Putin is so powerful and persuasive that he has the president of the United States in his back pocket? Sheesh.

Their anti-Trump hysteria has driven them insane. Trump has shown that he is perfectly willing to sanction Russia for their bad behavior, which flies in the face of the notion he is working for Putin. He has also opposed Putin's thrust into Eastern Ukraine and has been jawboning NATO to increase their defense spending - which they have - in order to counter the Russian threat.

Does that sound like someone doing the bidding of the Russian president?

That this man ever held a position of power and responsibility at a federal law enforcement agency is frightening.