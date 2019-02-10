Congresswoman Omar wants to defund DHS

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is among the latest crop of young, ignorant members of Congress who are all in for dismantling America. Most recently she joined the chorus of voices calling for the elimination of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DHS is not a monolithic entity, but rather it includes:

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Federal Law Enforcement Training Center

Transportation Security Administration

Coast Guard

Customs and Border Protection

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Secret Service

Citizenship and Immigration Services

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office

Office of Intelligence and Analysis

Office of Operations Coordination among others Meanwhile, Omar’s tweet referred to the President as “Individual 1.” Yes, it’s disgusting – grossly and dangerously so on many levels. Instead of gratitude, this Somali refugee, who came her when she was 12-years-old, has nothing but wrath for our nation. An hour prior to asserting #Not1Dollar for the Department of Homeland Security, she sent a tweet expressing outrage that TSA workers in Minnesota had still not received back pay from the government shutdown. Would that she understood that the TSA is part of DHS, and if DHS isn’t funded, TSA workers can’t be paid, she might not have embarked down this ludicrous path. Or maybe she would have. It’s hard to say when you’re dealing with children in Congress with evil on their minds. Photo credit: Fibonacci Blue Hat tip: Weasel Zippers