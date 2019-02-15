Can Democrat politicians, who can't even complete a single state train project, be trusted to control the climate?

Shouldn’t some enterprising reporter investigate who all the money was wasted on? How much money went to politically connected people and companies?

The California high speed train that was highly touted in 2008 has been cancelled , with only a stub section in the flat and rural Central Valley already under construction to be completed, because the price tag has spiked to $77 billion and the completion date was pushed to 2033. The people throughout the U.S. sent $3.5 billion tax dollars towards this boondoggle, which Governor Newsom says he won’t pay back. They are so entitled.

Does anyone believe politicians who can’t complete a one-state train project can control the climate and spend the money wisely?

Let's be real," Newsom said. "The current project, as planned, would cost too much and, respectfully, take too long. There's been too little oversight and not enough transparency." Voters approved a $10 billion bond in 2008 for the construction of the train, and the state broke ground on the project in 2015. But costs for the train have expanded to an estimated $77 billion since, and the projected completion date had been pushed to 2033, according to reports.

President Obama handed out millions of our dollars to political donors despite promising not to. Hillary Clinton used her position as Secretary of State to greatly enrich herself by selling access and favors for money.

Democrats never cared much about this obvious abuse of power while these politicians were working for us, but they are anxious to get hold of twenty year old Trump tax returns to find out what he did as a private citizen. They know Trump has been audited but don’t care.

Does anyone believe that Democrats will be good stewards of our money when they propose confiscating trillions of dollars in wealth, estate, income and carbon taxes that they pretend mostly will come from the rich?

Will they manage the money for health care, climate change and free college any better than California did on the bullet train or will they enrich themselves and friends like the Obama’s and Clintons did?

Thomas Lifson adds:

Many billions of dollars will be spent to complete the Central Valley stub line, and once it is finished some years in the future, it will generate huge operating losses every year. With all due respect to Central Valley residents, there is not a huge demand for transportation between Bakersfield and Merced at high speeds and the premium fares necessary to support such deluxe service. The Valley is far poorer than the coastal enclaves, which is where potential demand for high speed trains might exist if it could be fast enough to compete with air travel (which this rail system was not).

Meanwhile, State highway 99, the freeway that parallels the line and which is the artery used by locals for transportation in the Valley, is scandalously crumbling and dangerous.