Calls for calm in Australia as militant vegans attack dairy farmers

We live in an age of self-righteous, single-issue groups that feel entitled to physically confront their enemies. With the Green New Deal fact sheet published (and retracted) by Rep. Ocasio Cortez promising to eliminate cows because of their farts, and Sen. Booker advocating veganism, American meat-eaters and dairy lovers sense a wave of bullying ahead aimed at forcing them to change their diets. But in Australia, the bullying already has become physical.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has called for calm following a violent confrontation between a dairy farmer and vegan activists south of Perth in Harvey, Western Australia. The farmer discharged his shotgun away from the activists who were filming calves from a car in front of his house. “I call for all to remain calm and respectful,” Mr Littleproud said. “Differences between sections of the vegan and farm communities will not be solved with confrontation. “I’m genuinely concerned there will be an incident in which someone be seriously hurt or worse."

For the moment, nobody has been physically attacked as the militant vegans invade private farms for angry confrontations, but clearly the cabinet of Australia is worried. The Aussie vegans have adopted the same tactic used by the notorious Southern Poverty Law Center: publishing maps the identify targets.

Rights of farmers became an increasingly urgent issue in January when animal activist group Aussie Farms released a map detailing the locations of farms, feedlots and processing facilities across Australia. Mr Littleproud said Aussie Farms' map is a risk to farmers safety and reiterated his call for the registered charity to remove the map from the internet.

Readers may recall that a homosexual activist mounted an armed terror attack on the Family Research Council, seriously injuring a guard before being foiled in his plan to undertake a mass shooting of staff members, and stated to the FBI that the SPLC map was the trigger for his targeting on the entirely nonviolent group:

Family Research Council (FRC) officials released video of federal investigators questioning convicted domestic terrorist Floyd Lee Corkins II, who explained that he attacked the group’s headquarters because the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) identified them as a “hate group” due to their traditional marriage views. “Southern Poverty Law lists anti-gay groups,” Corkins tells interrogators in the video, which FRC obtained from the FBI. “I found them online, did a little research, went to the website, stuff like that.” The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard reported that Corkins, who pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, said in court that he hoped to “kill as many as possible and smear the Chick-Fil-A sandwiches in victims’ faces, and kill the guard.” As Bedard explained, “the shooting occurred after an executive with Chick-Fil-A announced his support for traditional marriage, angering same-sex marriage proponents.”

The contagion of self-righteousness justifying hideous terroristic violence is a global phenomenon, so I would not be sanguine that American dairy and cattle farmers will not be attacked here.

Hat tip: John McMahon