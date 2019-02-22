Border smugglers now ramming down corrugated border fences with trucks in San Diego

Here's the U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo from independent San Diego television news station KUSI, reporting the matter last night :

As California's leftist Gov. Gavin Newsom grandstands about suing the Trump administration over its construction of a concrete border wall, Mexico's human smugglers are having a grand old time, ramming through the corrugated junk metal fencing that's there with heavy smuggling vehicles, terrorist-style.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- This morning a truck carrying 22 immigrants breached the aging border barrier in east San Diego, according to the CA Border Patrol San Diego.

The Border Patrol agents responded, the driver of the vehicle rammed a Border Patrol vehicle then attempted to flee.

The driver exited on foot and escaped south.

So Trump is the bad guy for wanting to construct an industrial-durable concrete and steel wall that truck terrorists, whether they're carrying human smuggling cargo --or bombs, wouldn't be able to ram through by force. And Newsom wants to stop that wall construction, even as this junk fence shows that these cartel networks are getting some expertise in doing the maneuvers.

"He's embarrassed, and he's feeding his base," Newsom hollered, dismissing the concerns of the Customs and Border Protection officers who have repeatedly warned that the border is a nothingburger to professional smugglers. Walls don't work? This story shows that junk fences, constructed from military surplus dating to World War II, which Newsom seems to be championing, if that, really don't work. In San Diego County, in whose back country these rammings are occurring, Newsom has busied himself with shoveling millions from the state to "migrant services."

Again, while these rammings are going on.

What's he going to say when these cartel human trafficking networks start to get really good at it now that they know that Newsom is fighting to keep the wall unbuilt?

Trump's case for a wall in light of these disturbing incidents has just grown ten feet taller.

And speaking of the Border Patrol and its sentiment, let's take a look at who's doing this reporting: Indy station KUSI -- again.

KUSI, if you recall, was the local San Diego television news station that was just doing its job when CNN asked its top reporter, Dan Plante, a grizzled old newsman who knows border issues like the back of his hand, to explain what Border Patrol officers think about the idea of a wall. Plante, who offered no opinions of his own, but who has serious sources based on his experience, transmitted that Border Patrol sentiment - that border enforcers do indeed think there's an emergency - accurately, as a newsman should, and CNN tried to silence that report. Not because Plante was inaccurate. But because they don't like Trump, and these so-called "journalists" decided that the actual facts might mess up their anti-Trump narrative. I wrote about that stunt here, which discredited CNN and made KUSI come out smelling like a rose.

Now they're doing their job again, reporting this border wall breach, and it most certainly deserves more attention. It's news. And as actual news, its shows that President Trump is right.

Image credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection public domain photo, via KUSI