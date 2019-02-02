Bolton warns Venezuelan dictator Maduro he's looking at ... Gitmo

As talk goes on about what kind of comfortable exile Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro might have once he leaves the country, National Security Advisor John Bolton helped bring things down to earth and gave Maduro something to help him concentrate:

Bolton warned Maduro that that beachside retirement he's being offered by Venezuela's legitimate constitutional president, Juan Guaido, might just be his best option. Because the other version, the American version on offer, is at Guantanamo Bay.

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Bolton laid it out:

HH: Ceausescu and Mussolini met bad ends. Idi Amin and Baby Doc Duvalier did not. Is that the choice facing Maduro right now? JB: Well, I tweeted yesterday, you know, I wish him a long, quiet retirement on a pretty beach far from Venezuela. And the sooner he takes advantage of that, the sooner he’s likely to have a nice, quiet retirement on a pretty beach rather than being in some other beach area like Guantanamo.

Rest assured, that caught Maduro's attention. Here's an alarmed tweet from famous Chavista shill Eva Golinger:

NSA John Bolton suggests Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could end up in Guantanamo. Also seems like the Trump administration is expecting tomorrow to be showdown day in Venezuela as protests expected nationwide. Crazy interview: https://t.co/3lnZEUj7ch — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) February 1, 2019

Oh the outrage. Eva herself ought to join him, too. Maduro could put on his bright orange jumpsuit, enjoy the company of his coevals such as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, enjoy the Froot Loops, and bake away in the sun.

It's so good to see Bolton being Bolton. President Trump brought him in for a reason, Bolton's playing the power cards well, he's got the dictatorship's glazed and fascinated attention, and now he's true to form.

Here's a bonus statement from Ivan Duque, president of Venezuela's next-door neighbor Colombia, just in case the Maduro dictatorship has any doubts:

“Today it’s worthy to applaud what the world is seeing and that is that the dictatorship of Venezuela has very few hours left, because there’s a new institutional regime that’s being created thanks to the work that Colombia and other countries have done,” said Duque.

One word, Maduro: Gitmo.

Gitmo, Gitmo, Gitmo...

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0