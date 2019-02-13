Another NeverTrump throws in the towel

I will vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. And, to be clear, it will not be just because of what the other side offers, but also because of what the Trump-Pence team has done. They've earned my vote.

Will wonders never cease? Erick Erickson, one of the original leaders of the NeverTrump movement and the one who initiated the NeverTrump hashtag, has come out saying he will vote for the Trump-Pence ticket in 2020. Quoting Erickson:

Regarding this last point, the Democrats are self-destructing. What is particularly delicious about this is that their lapdog media are encouraging the party's suicide. How? By giving such prominence to an empty suit like Robert Francis O'Rourke (AKA Beto) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a truly certifiable loon. No doubt the media think that by doing this, they are pushing the dial farther to the left. They are dead wrong. Rather, what we're seeing at play is a case of the ancient wisdom of Euripides, who is attributed with the insight, "Those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first drive mad."

Probably not many here care what Erickson has to offer. I don't. But look at his conversion as yet another straw in the wind pointing to a Donald Trump win in 2020. Other straws blowing in the same direction are Trump's knockout State of the Union speech; his massive rally in El Paso; the Rasmussen poll showing that over 50 percent of likely voters approve of the president's performance; and, last but not least, the total lunacy that has captured the Democratic Party.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.