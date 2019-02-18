Amy Klobuchar shoots herself in the foot with comments on the Aurora shooting

Sen. Amy Klobuchar responds to Aurora, IL shooting: "It is time to put sensible gun legislation in place."



Sen. Klobuchar, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is speaking to voters in Eau Clair, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/hMEvQjdCaj

One problem: the shooter in Aurora was already prohibited by existing laws from having a firearm. The problem was that existing laws weren't enforced. Via The Daily Wire:

During a Saturday press conference, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said that the suspect had previously been arrested on six separate occasions by the Aurora Police Department, "including arrests for traffic and domestic battery-related issues."

He was last arrested by the department "in 2008 for violating an order of protection." However, he was most recently arrested "in 2017 by the Oswego, Illinois Police Department for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property."

The suspect obtained a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in January 2014. Two months later, he purchased a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun.

"During the finger-printing and background process" for a conceal and carry permit, "it was discovered that [the suspect] had a felony conviction for aggravated assault out of Mississippi," Ziman stated.

She added:

The date of that conviction was August 3, 1995. It should be noted that this conviction would not necessarily have shown up on a criminal background check conducted for a FOID card. Once this felony conviction was discovered, the offender's conceal and carry permit was rejected, and his FOID card was revoked by the Illinois State Police.

During the press conference, a reporter asked the following question: "Does the series of events relating to the gun license and the revocation of his FOID card mean that he was in illegal possession of that gun?"

Ziman replied: "That is absolutely correct, yes."