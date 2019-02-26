All Dems running for president helped kill Sasse bill protecting infants born alive after unsuccessful abortion

All but three Senate Democrats now openly support infanticide of babies who manage to be born alive despite an attempted abortion. A total of 60 votes were needed to overcome a promised filibuster, and the measure gained only 53 votes. But the field of presidential contenders from the Senate are now all on the record. As the Washington Post notes:

Senator Ben Sasse's sponsorship of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and Mitch McConnell's strong support have maneuvered them into this position that likely will hobble the party in 2020.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has sought to put Democrats — and 2020 candidates in particular — on the record on the issue after recent comments made by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D). McConnell also plans to hold a vote in the coming weeks on the Green New Deal climate change legislation as he has cast the Democrats as extreme.

In remarks on the Senate floor ahead of Monday's vote, McConnell described the measure as "a straightforward piece of legislation to protect newborn babies." Democrats, he argued, "seem to be suggesting that newborn babies' right to life may be contingent on the circumstances surrounding their birth."

"So my colleagues across the aisle need to decide where they'll take their cues on these moral questions. On the one hand, there are a few extreme voices who decided some newborn lives are more disposable than others. On the other side is the entire rest of the country," McConnell said.

Only three Democrats defied the abortion lobby that controls the rest of the party:

Three Democrats — Sens. Robert P. Casey Jr. (Pa.), Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Doug Jones (Ala.) — joined all Republicans present in supporting the measure.

No Republicans voted "no," but three did not vote at all.

1. Cramer (R-N.D.)

2. Murkowski (R-Alaska)

3. Scott (R-S.C.)

The public is turning against unlimited late-term abortion, but Democrat state legislatures in a number of states are hell-bent on legalizing infanticide. This will be an issue in 2020 — count on it. The Democrats' pandering to their extremist base will be most powerful dynamic of the election — on this and other issues.

Photo credit: Pixabay.