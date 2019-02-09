Al Gore comes out in favor of Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal

The Green New Deal resolution marks the beginning of a crucial dialogue on climate legislation in the U.S. Mother Nature has awakened so many Americans to the urgent threat of the climate crisis, and this proposal responds to the growing concern and demand for action. The goals are ambitious and comprehensive — now the work begins to decide the best ways to achieve them, with specific policy solutions tied to timelines. It is critical that this process unfolds in close dialogue with the frontline communities that bear the disproportionate impacts today, as this resolution acknowledges. Policymakers and Presidential candidates would be wise to embrace a Green New Deal and commit to the hard work of seeing it through.

Noted environmentalist but failed science prognosticator and multi, multi, multi -millionaire Al Gore , whose lavish homes fit the lifestyle of a Democrat former senator, former Democrat vice president, failed Democrat presidential candidate, Academy Award-winner, Grammy-winner, Nobel Peace Prize-winner, and all-around hypocrite chimes in on fellow (yeah, yeah, she's a woman) Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.)'s equally non-scientific scheme to ruin the USA while getting rich — probably — and more famous in the process.

Meanwhile, back in the real world where people have more immediate concerns, more individuals of any age, background, sex, ethnicity, or any other modern identity are gainfully employed .

A good start to "the hard work of seeing it through" would be to round up all the "farting cows" (check out the link above to the N.Y. Democrat representative's document, which enough people cleverly captured because, for some strange reason, she has removed it from the internet, for the phrase's purpose) to have them heat and air-condition Gore's homes and power his private planes .

