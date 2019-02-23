A huge story about sex trafficking yesterday, but somehow the focus was on Robert Kraft

I would think that would be the story, but since that didn't involve Trump, it didn't fit the agenda.

There were big stories all over media outlets about sex trafficking yesterday. Somehow, every story I saw was about Robert Kraft, who police say visited one day spa twice and who is a friend of Donald Trump. Why was Kraft the focus of the stories? Where were the stories on CNN and the major networks about who the owners were, and who ran the day spas, who were allegedly guilty of keeping these women as sex slaves and abusing them?

Hua Zhang is from Winter Garden, Florida. She is 58-years-old and the owner of the spa, authorities allege. Court records say a Mandarin interpreter was needed, and she entered a not guilty plea. Lei Wang, 39 of Hobe Sound, was also arrested. She described herself as the manager, documents report. Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Martin County was the business targeted in the accusations against Kraft. Wang was listed as indigent and also needed a Mandarin interpreter in court records.

These were among the details in a 16-page affidavit obtained Wednesday supporting the arrests of Hua Zhang, 58, and 39-year-old Lei Wang, in connection with the spa at 103 S. U.S. 1 in Jupiter.

Postings from February 2015 to March 2018 on a forum-based website detailed visits involving Asian women supplying sex acts, massages and body rubs for pay. Investigators found evidence of bodily fluids and got video of sex acts inside the Palm Beach County business.

Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, one of several businesses targeted in a human trafficking and sex investigation that apparently began in Martin County, had online reviews identifying it in slang terms as a provider of sexual services.

I am not a journalist, but with a little research (something most journalists don't seem to do these days) I was able to at least find who ran the day spa that was written about. They were Hua Zhang, 58, and 39-year-old Lei Wang. Neither one spoke English. Could it be that they were illegal aliens and it would be inconvenient to report about illegal aliens from Asia (not Mexico or other Central American countries) who seriously abused women? It obviously didn't fit the Democrat agenda and talking points. It is a good thing these women weren't wearing MAGA hats!. Then they would be in big trouble and would get endless coverage. Of course, this is an actual serious crime and not a hoax like the Covington boys or Smollett, so it won't get as much scrutiny.

Photo credit: BrokenSphere

