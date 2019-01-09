With illegals flipping elections now, Democrats' opposition to a wall is all about their grip on power

For Democrats, their opposition to a wall at the U.S. southern border where thousands of illegals are pouring in isn't about "women and children." It's not about compassion; it's not about a wall's 'effectiveness,' (we know a wall is effective); it's not about the environment; it's not about locking up the legal Latino-American vote; it's not even (all that much) about doling goodies to indigents to expand the underclass, and with it, the size of government.

Illegals in bellwether California have shown that they are the margin of victory in even the reddest counties, such as Orange County, where illegal immigrants served as ballot-harvestors to collect up all the ballots of indifferent voters who weren't otherwise planning to vote. Harvesting ballots by foreigners is actually legal in California, even as it's illegal almost everywhere else, and illegals demonstrated the power it has.

You notice the curious silence of the Democrats regarding an illegal ballot-harvesting case out in North Carolina done by a Republican? They aren't saying much at all, likely because they don't want to be speaking ill of ballot-harvesting, given that good thing they've got going in California. The foreign ballot-harvesters in California "helped" indifferent and absentee California voters to "fill out their ballots" and then harvested and harvested, turning these harvested ballots in until they got the electoral result they wanted, often weeks after the actual election concluded.

You can bet that other Democrats, who are losing the black vote in droves over President Trump's stellar economy and all the jobs created, are noticing that one. The critical role of illegals here can't be escaping them. For Democrats, illegals are the arriving reinforcements, the ship coming in, the margin of victory, as they seek to rig the electoral landscape to secure power permanently. Last thing in the world they would want to see is Trump stopping their entry via a border wall or through any scintilla of immigration enforcement, even in cases of violent crime against Americans and legal immigrants. Illegals are now the Democrats' meal ticket.

Investor's Business Daily has a terrific piece (and thanks for the hat tip!) that effectively ties lockstep Democratic opposition to the wall, and support for illegals to the mounting evidence that illegals are now how they win elections. The editorial effectively ties efforts to rig the vote through ballot-harvesting, automatic motor-voter registrations, and an uncleared inactive voter database, (promised a clean-up conveniently after the midterms) to the actual participation of illegal immigrants in U.S. elections. Illegals right now are legally ballot-harvesting votes, and the people they are harvesting from - Latinos, with that 94% Latino turnout rate, could easily include many non-citizens voting illegally. California's motor-voter laws already have 'mistakenly' registered more than 100,000 ineligible voters, and the system itself is an "honor system" meaning that actually ineligible foreigners most certainly can register to vote if they want to, saying they are citizens on their forms because no one is going to check.

IBD asks:

Is it any wonder that Democrats are now refusing to support even the rudimentary step of securing the southern border? As California has shown, an army of noncitizens can help sway elections. And keeping the border open will only bring in more.

That sums up well the Democrat intransigence on that most basic of security measures, a much-needed border wall. Democrats aren't just potential benefactors to illegals, as they claim, they are actually in their political debt. In the past, Democrats put out the "narrative" that illegals should never be deported because of the critical role they play in harvesting our food. What a long time ago that was. Today, illegals harvest ballots, and that's critical not for the food supply, but the power supply of elected Democrats.