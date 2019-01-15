Why are leftists thrilled by abortion?

On January 7, Hillary Clinton and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced their satanic bill to allow abortions through all nine months up to birth. The intensely jubilant faces of these two Democrats while launching their baby killing campaign was bone-chillingly evil. Clinton and Cuomo held their joined hands high in the air like an enthusiastic victorious battle-cry as they grinned ear to ear. Why were they so happy? Why are these leftist politicians barely able to contain their excitement over the thought of killing more babies? During her presidential campaign, Hillary vowed to protect animals from cruelty and abuse. And yet, Hillary is elated over her bill to allow abortion doctors to deliver a nine-month-old baby except for the head; then shove scissors into its brain to kill it. This barbaric, shameful, and evil procedure is called partial birth abortion.

In 2011, Hillary cosponsored the American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act to end the slaughter of horses for their meat. Meanwhile, Hillary passionately defends Planned Parenthood which kills babies for their meat; selling dead baby body parts -- intact heads sell for premium prices. Planned Parenthood has made over $100 million selling aborted baby parts. Abortion zealots fear a conservative majority on the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade the unconstitutional law which made abortion legal. Here's how abortion activist Sarah Silverman expressed the urgency of keeping Judge Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court. “This is a position for life, y'all”. In her sad perverted thinking, Silverman infers that women will die if they cannot for whatever reason kill the horrible thing growing inside them even on the birth date. Eighty-five-year-old pro-abortion Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's health is failing. If she dies or retires, leftists fear Trump's replacement will be a conservative. Panicked female abortion zealots are offering their body parts to keep Ginsberg alive. Abortion zealot Alyssa Milano offered her ribs, kidneys, and a lung to Justice Ginsberg. Notice the intense passion to do whatever necessary to freely kill babies in the womb. “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you...” (Jeremiah 1:5) Alyssa Milano through the Fuzzy Pet Foundation compassionately rescued a dog in South Korea being raised for slaughter. It appears that Milano has zero compassion for innocent babies. She is insanely committed to murdering them before birth. Also, Milano has not complained about Planned Parenthood profiting from the sales of slaughtered baby body parts. In 2018, abortion was the number one cause of death worldwide; over 41 million children were killed before birth. Again I ask, why is this horrifying stat cause for leftists to celebrate? In a landslide, Irish voters repealed their anti-abortion laws. Many observers were uncomfortable with the eerie jubilation of thousands of women in the streets hugging while crying tears of sheer joy. Co-director of the abortion campaign, Orla O'Connor said, “This is a monumental day for women in Ireland. This is about women taking their rightful place in Irish society, finally.” Another Irish woman thrilled about killing babies said, “It's such a great victory for women, for men, for our future generation. It's just -- I'm so emotional.” “And God blessed them. And God said to them, Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth...” (Genesis 1:28) Despite God's command to “be fruitful and multiply”, many youths vow not to have children because leftists have convinced them that childbirth is extremely destructive to the environment. Leftists foolishly believe they are smarter than God. Unquestionably, abortion is the holy sacrament of the demonic religion of liberalism. Shockingly, over 20 religious leaders gathered to bless the opening of a new Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Washington D.C. President and CEO Dr. Laura Meyers said, “In almost every message to our staff, I talk about our doing sacred work.” What is wrong with these people? How can they claim moral and spiritual high ground killing babies and selling their body parts? Insanely, a majority of the religious leaders who blessed the new dead-baby-chop-shop are black. A disproportionate high number of aborted babies are blacks. Right-thinking black ministers have been sounding the alarm for years how blacks are aborting themselves to extinction. Leftists are in constant rebellion against God's natural order. Leftist women act as if pregnancy is God's cursed disease, as devastating as cancer, and abortion is the life-saving cure. Abortion zealots do not view abortion as a necessary evil. They are actually thrilled when a mother murders her baby. There is something strange and disturbingly evil about leftists having all the sympathy in the world for animals and not an ounce of sympathy (even disdain) for innocent unborn babies. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Help Lloyd spread the Truth: http://bit.ly/2kZqmUk http://LloydMarcus.com