Whoopi Goldberg tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to quit 'pooping on people'

But, at least yesterday, and from someplace deep down, her old persona seemed to bubble back up.

Remember when Whoopi Goldberg used to be funny? These days, she's better known for her ugly temper tantrums than for actually making people laugh.

Here she is putting the smack-down to just-a-little-full-of-herself whippersnapper Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who's been getting such glamorous press, in her performance on The View, as transcribed by RealClearPolitics:

"There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic party who have been busting their asses to make sure that women get what they need, people get what they need, children get what they need," Goldberg said. "So you just got in there. And I know you got lots of good ideas, but I would encourage you to sit still for a minute and learn the job... because there are people in that party who have been working their tails off for this country, and they know a lot. And you could learn some stuff from them. And I just feel like you don't have to be born into it." "You don't have to know it when you step out, but before you start pooping on people and what they've done, you got to do something too," Goldberg advised Ocasio-Cortez.

Pooping on people?

Eeew. So very Whoopi.

There's no doubt she's right. In rubbing the poop talk right into the fresh-faced Ocasio-Cortez, who looked so glammed up on 60 Minutes the other night, she's implicitly pointing out that there's nothing "new" about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who promotes socialist ideas. Her ideas, in fact, are as old as the dinosaurs already in Congress who have "done" things, as Whoopi put it. Old, old, old socialist ideas, got it?

Ocasio-Cortez laid the trap for herself, calling herself a "risk-taker" and someone who lives "dangerously" in her glammed up interview on 60 Minutes.

People on the right panned her, but not as entertainingly as Whoopi, who looked grand and big and lizard-like in her customary loud clothes, telling Ocasio-Cortez to sit still and shut up. Whoopi's rebuke effectively pointed out that the crazies are already there on the Democrat side, people with views just as extreme as hers, and they don't like being sidelined.

In this regard, Whoopi acts as the voice of the Democratic establishment – which is as socialist as Ocasio-Cortez is – and signals that that establishment is not pleased.

Ocasio-Cortez is unlikely to reply to that as sassily as she has to Republicans who criticize her, because these people are actually her masters.

For us Republicans, not only is it nice to see a whippersnapper get her comeuppance, it's even better to see Democrats displeased with their own, something that, with all the big wounded egos involved, is sure to fester.

Best of all, the old Whoopi, the funny one, is actually back for a spell. Thanks, Whoop.