What the FBI was willing to do to take out Trump with no evidence

For almost three years bureaucrats from the Obama administration, including those at FBI and Justice, have tried to take out candidate and then President Trump with no actual evidence. Robert Mueller knew that Michael Flynn didn’t violate any laws by talking with a Russian after the election, knew that Comey tried to entrap Flynn, knew that FBI agents didn’t think he lied but badgered and sought to destroy and bankruptFlynn and his family until he caved to plead to perjury. Now, we learn from an article in the New York Times that the FBI started a secret investigation into whether President Trump worked for Russia even though there was no evidence that he did.

In the days after President Trump fired James B. Comey as F.B.I. director, law enforcement officials became so concerned by the president’s behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests, according to former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation. The inquiry carried explosive implications. Counterintelligence investigators had to consider whether the president’s own actions constituted a possible threat to national security. Agents also sought to determine whether Mr. Trump was knowingly working for Russia or had unwittingly fallen under Moscow’s influence.

And, of course, they found nothing.

Somehow, the Times, other media outlets, and Democrats have absolutely no concern about the abuse of power by the FBI and say it is Trump that should be investigated, even though there is no evidence that Trump did anything wrong. If the FBI is willing to destroy Trump and others surrounding him because they wanted Hillary to be President what would they be willing to do to other people? Tyranny creeps in on secret FBI investigations, leaked when it is convenient to the plotters seeking to oust a duly elected President of the United States.

Let's take a short trip down memory lane to see how all this fake news from the media started over two years ago and continues to this day:

The DNC and HIllary couldn't figure out how to beat Trump based on facts and by promoting their policies, that consisted mainly of making government bigger and more people dependent on government, so they contracted out and paid over $10 million to create a fraudulent dossier about Trump and Russia. They committed a crime by filing false reports with the FEC about these expenses.

They shopped the fraudulent dossier and found welcoming hands at the FBI by powerful government officials who also wanted to defeat Trump and elect Hillary no matter what they had to do.

Even though these agents couldn't verify any of the garbage in the dossier, they used it to get FISA warrants to listen in on Trump and people surrounding him. They pretended they were concerned about Russian collusion, but not once did they seek to investigate the Russian connections of Hillary, Podesta and others. The Russian collusion story was made up from the start. Obama even gave a stand-down order to his cyber security chief in the summer of 2016 to stop investigating Russian hacking.

The FBI, Intelligence agencies, Justice Department and others in the Obama administration colluded to insert spies into the Trump campaign to entrap them including George Papadopoulos.

While these partisan hacks at Justice and FBI were targeting Trump at every turn, they were protecting Hillary, her aides, Obama and others from prosecution no matter what they did. James Comey listed the crimes that Hillary and her aides committed and yet had exonerated her before she was even interviewed. Comey lied when he said no prosecutor would take her case. Not once did these partisan hacks take the criminal actions of Hillary and her aides to a Grand Jury for them to decide. President Obama also violated the law by corresponding with Hillary on her non-secure computer and then he lied about it.

While the media and Democrats spew forth about pretend obstruction by Trump when there was no underlining crime, they overlook many cases about actual obstruction during Obama's eight years.

The computers at IRS were destroyed and Obama publicly said he didn't see a “smidgen” of evidence IRS did anything wrong as they were stifling the political speech rights of political opponents.

Hillary and her aides destroyed emails, smart phone, and computers.

The Mueller team destroyed text messages and evidence of partisan hack agents who were fired

The DNC wouldn't let government agencies examine their computers, yet government agencies, the media and other Democrats universally said Russians hacked the computers with no physical evidence. Why would anyone believe what the DNC says when they created the fraudulent dossier and lied to the FEC?

The most obvious case of obstruction was when Obama put a stop into drug running by Hezb’allah to appease Iran.

The FBI and Justice also didn't care about multiple perjury cases with Obama including Hoider, Clapper, Brennan and Rice. They didn't care when Obama officials illegally unmasked names.

The abuse and tyrannical nature of the Obama administration has been completely obvious, yet the NYT, WP, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NPR and others haven't cared; they supported them at every turn as they set out to destroy Trump with fake news from anonymous sources without any evidence.

Despite the clear evidence that Obama controlled the Justice Department and that many people associated with Obama, including Hillary, violated many laws, the media and other Democrats say the Justice Department operated independently and no one was above the law. The fake reporting is endless.

The media and other Democrats continuously call Trump an authoritarian, but he is trying to go through Congress to get funding for the wall that Democrats have voted for before. He is trying to give the power and purse back to the people as fast as he can which is the opposite of an authoritarian/dictator.

Contrast Trump with Obama who dictatorially and unconstitutionally implemented DACA as Democrats, including the media wing of the party, cheered. I did not see Obama go to Congress for money to implement DACA even though it had to cost billions in benefits.

When Obama came up billions short for Obamacare, he did not go to Congress to get an appropriation Nope, he just illegally and dictatorially stole money from other sources to pay for the shortfall and the media and other Democrats did not rip him for being an actual authoritarian and thief.

A tyrannical government is dangerous to our freedom and it is made much more dangerous by a complicit media that continuously supports an increase in power for those who abuse their power.

How many individuals and families are the media and other Democrats willing to destroy to enhance their power? They were willing to absolutely destroy Brett Kavanaugh without evidence just because they were afraid of how he would vote on the courts. Several people running for President in 2020, including Warren, Booker, Harris and Gillibrand, participated in the public hanging of Kavanaugh with no evidence. Why would anyone trust them to treat the rest of us respectfully and equally?