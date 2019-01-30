Watch: Ocasio-Cortez's political party calls for the elimination of Israel in 2017

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," chanted delegates after they adopted a resolution in support of the BDS movement.

The Democratic Socialists of America, the political party closely associated with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called for the elimination of Israel at its 2017 convention.

"The river in this formulation is the Jordan, the naturally occurring eastern border of Israel and of the West Bank; the sea is the Mediterranean to the west," The Daily Beast reported. "Uttered by advocates of the Palestinian cause for decades, the pithy slogan very pointedly makes no place for Israel. It evokes a strip of Middle Eastern land where Israel is no more, replaced by a unified Palestinian entity in the space it once occupied."

It isn't just the Democratic Socialists who have come out in support of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. Dozens of radical Democrats also support BDS, and many also make plain their sympathy for the Palestinians.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) political party, the Democratic Socialists of America, voted in 2017 to adopt the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign



Ocasio-Cortez told Margaret Hoover in an interview on PBS that she believes that Israel is occupying Palestine.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is becoming a huge problem for the Democratic Party. In many ways, she is on her way to becoming the face of the Democrats. She can condemn anti-Semitism all she wants, but her statements about Israel tell a different story.

Her anti-Semitism – and that of numerous other Democrats – has some Hill veterans very worried. They have formed a new, pro-Israel group to counter the toxic anti-Semitism of many Democrats.

Mark Mellman, a veteran pollster who closely tracks US attitudes on Israel and voter priorities within the American Jewish community, will serve as CEO of the new organization, called the Democratic Majority for Israel, according to a statement from the group. The group will "focus its education and advocacy efforts first around the 2020 presidential and congressional elections," it said. "The organization will engage with grassroots activists, elected officials and Democratic candidates who promote progressive values to advocate for continued support of a strong US-Israel alliance based on shared values and shared interests." The goal of the group will be to assert the party's "majority pro-Israel" stance, just as some of the loudest Democratic freshmen lawmakers on Capitol Hill express a desire to break from Washington's traditional thinking on Israel policy. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries both welcomed the formation of the group, in a sign of the leadership's interest in preserving Democratic support for the state. "Democrats understand a strong US-Israel relationship is vital for our country and a key element of our party's agenda," said Hoyer of Maryland. "Knowing the leadership of Democratic Majority for Israel, I'm confident they will play a central role in ensuring our party remains steadfast in its support for our ally and fellow democracy, Israel." Pew Research polling has found an increase in hostility to Israel within the Democratic Party, but a historic overview of its data shows that support for the Jewish state has ebbed and flowed over time.

Whether it's been opposition to Israel's concept of borders, the settlements, or Israel's aggressive defense of itself, that "ebb and flow" in Democratic support never came close to advocacy for Israel's elimination. That's what's different this time, and Democrats had better wake up and smack down Ocasio-Cortez and her nauseating colleagues who support the Palestinians in their efforts to destroy the Jewish state.

Jews have been a reliable Democratic vote for decades. But even liberal Jews are troubled by calls for Israel's destruction and the blatant anti-Semitism demonstrated by Ocasio-Cortez and supporters of BDS.