Venezuela's defense minister would like socialist dictator Maduro to resign

In Venezuela, the main thing we hope and watch for is the whole disaster ending. The people are starving. The aid is not getting through. The oil is gone. The cocaine is out of control. The terrorists are running wild. The torture has started. The oil infrastructure is collapsing. The currency is rotten, with inflation in seven digits. The corruption tops Mobutu's. The country is selling itself out like a raddled street whore to hostile powers in exchange for military weapons and foreign troops to base there, and getting itself into deep-dive debt. Millions are fleeing. The neighbors are angry. Disasters always do end at some point. But as in the case of Cuba, which incidentally runs Venezuela, that could be a very long time. So the natural thing is to watch for the cracks forming, to watch the opposition for a critical legislative maneuver or, more likely, a Venezuelan Spring – to watch the neighbors, to watch the military, to watch anyone out there who can force some kind of change in the hellhole.