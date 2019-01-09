Tulsi Gabbard calls out the anti-Catholic religious bigotry of Senator Feinstein

While I oppose the nomination of Brian Buescher to the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, I stand strongly against those who are fomenting religious bigotry, citing as disqualifiers Buescher’s Catholicism and his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus. If Buescher is “unqualified” because of his Catholicism and affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, then President John F. Kennedy, and the 'liberal lion of the Senate' Ted Kennedy would have been “unqualified” for the same reasons. Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states that there "shall be no religious test" for any seeking to serve in public office.

Hawaii Democrat Representative Tulsi Gabbard has what looks like a monopoly on common sense among the national Democrats. Writing an op-ed in The Hill yesterday, she offered a warning about the emergence of religious bigotry in her party (although she left aside any specifics about the Jew-hatred currently metastasizing there). Hat tip: Scott Morefield, Daily Caller :

The Democrats are too crazed with hatred to realize that their strongest potential nominee for 2020 would be Tulsi Gabbard. As Ruth King presciently points out today, Gabbard is well-positioned for the Democrats to turn to if the circular firing squad of their huge presidential field should leave nobody standing undamaged. Not only is she more sensible than the party’s mainstream (a left-handed compliment if ever there were one), she is a combat zone veteran (as a medic), a racial minority (virtually a requirement today among the Democrats), and a female. She is also very good-looking, which matters a lot in politics.

Whatever the reason for the focus solely on Feinstein, Rep. Gabbard has staked out a position that makes her more acceptable to Catholics than anyone else in her party, at least on this issue. (She is pro-abortion, though, virtually a requirement for any Democrat after higher office.)

Curiously, she made no mention of Senators Kamala Harris and her Hawaii colleague Mazie Hirono who also played footsie with a religious test for office. Perhaps because neither one of them is in her eighties and they have a long future in the Senate with deep blue constituencies? Or because both are members of racial minorities?

No American should be told that his or her public service is unwelcome because “ the dogma lives loudly within you ” as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said to Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearings in 2017 to serve as U.S. Circuit Court judge in the 7th Circuit.

