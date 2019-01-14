Trump has a grand old time Twitter-trolling Elizabeth Warren...with her own campaign material

You can just picture it: President Trump, bored, twiddling his thumbs, waiting for Democrats to return from their Puerto Rican resort junket with K Street lobbyists to re-open the government, saw a tweet from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's determined to be his campaign rival in 2020, piously casting blame on him for the government shutdown. Here's a typical tweet: The #TrumpShutdown is hurting people in MA & across America, & Native communities are some of the hardest hit. The House already passed a bill to re-open the gov't, including @IHSgov & other crucial agencies. @SenateGOP should pass it & end the shutdown. https://t.co/6hNDK3rDKq — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 10, 2019 The bored president returned tweet-fire – and got her good If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash! pic.twitter.com/D5KWr8EPan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019 Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, “Thank you for being here. I’m glad you’re here” It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019 How's she gonna respond to that? It wasn't some mocking Photoshop of her in an Indian war bonnet that he might have done – he was using her own campaign material!

She looks ridiculous, and contrived, in her ad showing herself drinking a beer. Even her huggy-poo thing with her husband looked contrived, as Trump acidly noted. One of the cardinal things any political consultant tells a candidate for office is that when the other side is using your actual campaign material as opposition fire – you've blown it. You'd think a Massachusetts Democrat, such as Warren, would know that. Her fellow (D-Mass.) candidate, George Dukakis, certainly knows about it. Republicans had a grand old time using campaign ads of Dukakis in a helmet riding a tank as an argument to elect the Republican. John Kerry, too: Don't forget how Republicans used Kerry's campaign material of him out windsurfing and visiting some high-tech place in a bunny suit as their argument to vote for the other guy. Warren seems to be a slow learner. She lost this one, and not only lost, all beery-eyed, but came out looking stupid. Can't get better than that. Image credit: Twitter screen grab.