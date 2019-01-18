Three Chicago PD officers found not guilty of cover up in Laquan McDonald murder

The officers were accused of falsifying official records and conspiracy. The judge, Cook County Associate Judge Domenica Stephenson, ruled after a 5 day bench trial last month, that the prosecutor had failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

CNN:

Todd Pugh, the attorney for Walsh, told reporters the judge displayed "courage and integrity" in her ruling.

"There never was a case here," Pugh said, "despite all of the interest that all you have, there never ever was a case."

Walsh told reporters the ordeal had been "heart-wrenching."

"Heartbreaking for my family," he said. "A year-and-a-half."

Stephenson spent an hour going point-by-point to explain how the prosecution had fallen short of proving its claims.

Part of the prosecution's case relied on allegations that officers gave the same details in their incident reports, details that were contradicted by dashcam footage.

But Stephenson said the footage did not show the perspectives of all the officers on the scene, so it could not be definitively said that the comments they made in their reports were not consistent with what they saw, even if it differed from the video.

All the evidence needed to be taken into account, Stephenson said, and to say that discrepancies between the officers' accounts and the video pointed to a conspiracy was "nothing more than speculation."