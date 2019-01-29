Therapy camels and other creatures

“As a student here, one day I saw a therapy camel on campus, and I love animals, so I figured [bringing in llamas] would be the best way to bring people outside today.”

“What?!”, you may ask.

Photo credit: Johann "nojhan" Dréo

The long answer:

Apparently, Stanford University now has therapy llamas on campus to soothe stressed students. The idea was the brainchild of a former student who used the introduction of llamas to promote a mental health app he developed. As for the camel referenced in the quote above, I couldn’t find any more information on him, but I certainly hope he had a wonderful day at the asylum.

The popularity of animals that people say are needed 24/7 in order to function in life has taken off. It’s a growing phenomenon on college campuses, aka re-education camps for children in the bodies of young adults.

It also poses a challenge with respect to air travel when the flight crew and travelers are confronted with people accompanied by cats, dogs, ducks, peacocks, pigs, chickens, kangaroos, turkeys, monkeys, lobsters, penguins, and tarantulas (here, here, and here). So, in addition to being crammed in with too many people in an enclosed space a zillion feet up in the air, you now must content with the sounds, smells, and potential dangers of animals, not to mention knowing you’re sitting next to someone so unstable he or she has to travel with a monkey in order to get through the flight.

The medium length answer: We’re nurturing weakness and mental illness in our society, with no end in sight. The consequence of doing so is serious and will be long-lasting.

The short answer: We may be doomed.