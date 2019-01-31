The truth about Virginia Democrats and abortion becomes a deep embarrassment

Deranged Democrats in the Old Dominion are candidly admitting their repulsive priorities, creating problems for more practical members of their party. Even abortion fans refuse to defend the Virginia governor's candor on post-birth murder of abortion-surviving infants. It is both stomach-turning and amusing to watch abortion enthusiasts refuse to address the casual truth-telling about the lengths to which many Democrats are willing to go in order to prevent a new human being surviving birth should the mother want him eliminated. A politician who accidentally tells the truth has committed what is called a "Kinsley gaffe" after the pundit who first coined the expression, Michael Kinsley. Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam, a pediatric neurosurgeon, must have been so accustomed to the bloodless, dispassionate mode of communication favored by some in the medical profession that he clearly indicated live on radio and YouTube that the new law proposed in that state (and voted down by Republicans, thank God) would permit the death of an infant born alive after an unsuccessful abortion through deliberate medical neglect:

I found myself not knowing whether to laugh or scream last night when Tucker Carlson interviewed a Democrat supporter of "abortion rights" who would or could not answer a simple and straightforward question about Gov. Northam's candor. Instead, P.R. flack Monica Klein, "a founding partner at Seneca Strategies, a group dedicated to promoting progressive female 'candidates, non-profits and issue campaigns,'" resorted to lame talking points and slogans. I can only speculate that actual Democrat office-holders refused calls from his bookers, aware that there is no defense at all for this position. So it fell to a consultant to demonstrate how to avoid answering the question by resort to clichés and dodges.

Pssst: Consultants are supposed to tell clients to smile on TV. Virginia delegate Kathy Tran, meanwhile, was both honest in admitting under questioning that her proposed legislation would enable killing an infant as he is about to be born and in demonstrating her real priorities by introducing legislation on the same day that would protect grasshoppers. Democratic Virginia Del. Kathy Tran introduced "House Bill No. 2495 – Fall cankerworm; spraying prohibited during certain months" on Jan. 9, the same day as "House Bill No. 2491 — Abortion; eliminate certain requirements." The Democrats are now captive to their most extreme supporters and are pushing proposals and new laws that are deeply unpopular with the mainstream of American life – not just on abortion, but on taxation, national security, the border, and many other areas of life. Trump Derangement Syndrome, after all, is derangement. Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.