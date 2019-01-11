The threat of interfaith dialogue

Evangelical Christians in the U.S. are under attack by Islamists and Marxists, says Brannon Howse, founder of Worldview Weekend , because they are “the only real obstacles [to America] being completely overtaken” by those groups. When the Judeo-Christian ethic of America falters, “we are done as a constitutional republic,” because it is Christian faith that promotes the defense of a constitutional republic based on a Judeo-Christian worldview. Howse says the greatest threat to evangelicals, specifically, is interfaith dialogue. An egregious example of that, he says, came from the words of Islamist theoretician Sayyid Qutb, who stated that “interfaith dialogue is a one-way bridge to bring the non-Muslim to the side of the Muslim – not the other way around.”

Islamists aren’t the only ones who use that tactic, says Howse. “Interfaith dialogue is [also] being promoted by Marxist groups like the Gamaliel Network ,” he tells OneNewsNow. The Gamaliel Network can be found in over 17 states and was “expanded greatly” in the 1980s by a former Jesuit priest by the name of Gregory Galluzzo. He notes Galluzzo studied under Saul Alinsky and helped to bring Barack Obama to Chicago to become a community organizer . The Gamaliel Network promotes interfaith dialogue because “they understand the importance of what Karl Marx, the father of communism understood.” He understood “the Hegelian dialectic process – pitting opposites against each other so there can be a merging or a synthesis -- and that’s exactly what Saul Alinsky taught” Galluzzo to do. Alinsky taught that “change comes from the conflict.” “You get people to conflict; you get them to have chaos.” Then they “tire of the conflict [and become] “willing compromise to have unity and to have peace, so everybody can get along.” Having learned that tactic from Alinsky, Galluzzo then expanded the Gamaliel Network by using “Christian terms and Christian names” and “twisting Scripture” to create confusion amongst evangelicals. “So, the greatest threat right now facing evangelical Christians is interfaith dialogue coming at us from both the Marxists and Islamists.” And that is the reason Howse produced the new six-hour documentary " Sabotage" . “[The film] is all about understanding how the Islamists, the Marxists, and their useful idiots are destroying America from within.” Sadly, says Howse, “some of these useful idiots are coming from inside evangelicalism -- [from those] who don’t understand either Islam nor do they understand Marxism.” In which case they suggest the “things we’re promoting [are] conspiracy. [But] their ignorance doesn’t make me a conspiracy theorist; it just makes them ignorant [to the facts].” “And that’s what we have today with so-called Christian useful idiots giving way to social justice, a social gospel, white privilege, reparation, and interfaith dialogue This is how you destroy a nation from within: with a Trojan horse.” J.M. Phelps is a Christian activist and journalist based in the Southeastern U.S. He is also editor and publisher of the website Lantern of Liberty .