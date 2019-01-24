The post-intersectionality Democratic Party

For decades they have accused Republicans and other targeted demographic groups of committing social high crimes and misdemeanors. They start by attacking Republicans with incessant cries of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and gender bias. Then they divide American society further by invoking microaggressions, safe spaces, cultural misappropriations and banned words with purported double meanings. Finally, they embrace aggrieved tribes of “victims” -- primarily African Americans, Hispanics, Muslims, and women -- under the progressive umbrella of intersectionality.

That’s why, to divert attention from their own divisiveness, they persistently call out President Trump’s purported penchant for racism. And, they purposefully and mistakenly mind-read his tonality as corroborative of their accusations.

Democrats have unilaterally concluded that those outside their intersectionality red line, notably conservatives, caucasians and Catholics are among Trump’s devotees who maliciously and consistently discriminate against underdog, non-racist minorities. They claim to defend these victim minorities through their interlocking front-groups, resolutely intended to maximize Democrat power.

Heretofore, one covert cornerstone of intersectionality has been the myth that Israel is a colonial state, and that her existence is maintained by subjugating Palestinians in a condition akin to apartheid South Africa. This Jew-hatred was hatched in the BDS incubators in college campuses, nurtured in the realms of entertainment and sports, and fueled by Arab petro-dollars.

These lies were then disseminated through public education, religious institutions, and vulnerable communities. This manifestation of the culture wars has infested the Democrat Party and those who endorse it. This specious ideology is so accepted in certain communities that many in the herd are shocked to learn their anti-Semitic sentiments aren’t shared by the majority of Americans. Others don’t care -- after all Democrats have told them blacks can’t be racist.

The Congressional Black Caucus, founded in 1971, is now comprised solely of Democrats. While historically blacks and Jews enjoyed good relations, that relationship is now frayed. At least three-quarters of the members have ties to the Nation of Islam’s bigoted leader, Lewis Farrakhan. As with other Democrat leaders, they refuse to denounce his loathsome anti-Semitic hate speech, even after he mockingly called Jews “termites”.

On Martin Luther King Day, the ugly rhetoric escalated. Democrats excoriated Israel, falsely stating that King’s battles were analogous to the Palestinian’s war with Israel. Mercy Morganfield, the daughter of iconic blues singer Muddy Waters, was moved to publish many of King’s pro-Jewish/Israel statements, including: ‘When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You’re talking anti-Semitism’.

On another front, two Democratic Muslim congresswomen, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been attacked by the Saudi-backed newspaper, Al Arabiya, which has published articles denouncing the two as pro-Palestinian and dangerous to Middle East stability and peace, specifically in Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Into this fray stepped leaders of the Women's March who dared oppose the core organizers, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, for their vocal anti-Semitism and Mallory’s televised refusal to condemn Farrakhan. As a result, former past DNC Chairwoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz condemned the organization and left the march. She joined one of the other splinter groups who marched on the same day.

Interestingly, while Wasserman Schultz’s departure was newsworthy, the silent departure of more prominent Democrat groups, including the departures of the DNC, Emily’s List, The Southern Poverty Law Center and NARAL, was not. The MSM did not cover those departures, focusing instead on Steve King’s gaffes.

The news blackout was deliberate, as the Democrats are now trying to spin intersectionality to the American people. By bifurcating the marches, they are taking inconsequential baby-steps in a faux attempt to spotlight that they don’t condone the mushrooming anti-Semitic sentiment bubbling over in their party. But, at the same time, they are deviously and tacitly accepting these very same anti-Semites by not condemning them openly.