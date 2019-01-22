The NFL gave us a wonderful double helping of football

We watched twp great games that went into overtime, one between the New England Patrios and the Kansas City Chiefs, the other between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. I won't comment on the referees or overtime scoring rules. In other words, I'd love to see both teams get a chance to handle the ball. It was a shame that Kansas City never had a chance to respond to New England's score. We did have a little controversy and it had nothing to do with kneeling.

Jimmy Buffett apparently forgot that he was singing the national anthem: The "Margaritaville" singer's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" seemed to lack melody, but was more mundane than offensive. However, it was the conclusion of the performance that baffled the world: He deliberately and pointedly dropped his microphone. For the record, I like Jimmy Buffett's music. Also, I understand picking a native son or daughter to sing the national anthem. My problem is that the anthem is a serious song. It should not be performed in a "pop" style. My suggestion to the NFL commissioner is to encourage the local team to look for a soldier or high school student who can sing. Take the "stars" out of the mix and put the focus on the song about the "free and the brave".