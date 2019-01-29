The hazards of supporting Trump

If anyone still had doubts that Robert Mueller is a rogue prosecutor, twisting our legal system to his political ends, last week’s Gestapo-styled arrest of Roger Stone should put that delusion to rest. With CNN cameras rolling, Mueller sent a tactical assault team the likes of which the Justice Department normally reserves for drug cartels, international terrorists. and oddball Christian cult compounds. Stone was charged with lying to Congress -- while supporting Donald Trump. That last part isn’t actually contained in the indictment, but the only time anyone is indicted for lying to Congress is if they support Donald Trump, so it just goes without saying. Hillary Clinton, James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan have all lied to Congress, but they had the unimpeachable integrity to do it while not supporting Trump.

Affirming their undying commitment to civil liberties, Stone’s abuse by the police state was met by journalists and Democrats throughout the land with cheers and delirious joy bordering on the orgasmic. To them, Stone’s arrest was sweet, sweet justice, “How dare he be dishonest about matters related to the Russia-collusion hoax -- that’s our job.” The blabbering heads at CNN and MSNBC rushed to the cameras to tell us that, this time, this time, Mueller really had Trump cornered -- not like the time they told you before, or the time before that, or the time before that. Never mind last week’s Buzzfeed debacle. That was then, this is now. Only after they bothered to read the indictment did they realize it basically said that neither Trump nor anyone in his campaign had any idea how to contact Russia or Julian Assange and had no idea what dirt they had on Hillary. So someone in the campaign asked Stone to ask a friend of a friend what was up after Assange went on TV to preview his coming Wikileaks release. This is the same media that was in hot pursuit of the exact same information, but again observing the highest journalistic standards -- they were all doing so while meticulously not supporting Trump. This is also the same media that celebrated Assange when he published massive dumps of top-secret national security communications that got spies for America killed. But apparently, that was all cool, since Barack Obama himself released the traitorous leaker, Bradley Manning, from jail, apparently for being a cross-dresser. Now that Assange has published emails that exposed Hillary, you’re not allowed to even talk to a friend of a friend about him -- unless you don’t support Trump. Mueller is so determined to get Trump that he hasn’t bothered to forensically examine the DNC’s servers that Russia supposedly hacked, nor has he had time to interview Julian Assange to ask if Russia in fact provided the “hacked” DNC emails. Bill Binney -- the guy who designed and implemented the cyber surveillance systems that Mueller once used to spy on the rest of us -- assures us that the hack as described by the DNC is physically impossible. Technical evidence suggests that the material was actually internally obtained using a flash drive. Mueller’s “investigation” also shows less-than-zero interest in the source of the fictitious oppo research “dossier” commissioned by Clinton and her campaign. You know, the one concocted by a foreign spy using Russian intelligence misinformation and deployed to interfere in the election. Oh wait, they all did that while not supporting Donald Trump too. Mueller indicted Paul Manafort for failure to register as a foreign agent while lobbying for the president of Ukraine. Guess who else lobbied for the same Ukrainian president, but is not indicted? You got it -- Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s brother, Tony. The Trump supporter is headed to jail, the one that did not support Trump collects creepy art. It’s almost like there’s a pattern here. Roger Stone’s pre-dawn tactical assault-styled arrest, along with the pre-dawn raid executed on Paul Manafort and the pre-dawn raid of Michael Cohen’s office, all appear designed to send a clear and chilling message. We can be pretty sure it has something to do with not supporting Donald Trump. The author hosts Right Now with Jim Daws, a webcast on news, politics and culture from and American nationalist perspective - https://twitter.com/RightNowJimDaws