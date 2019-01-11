The good news: CBS reportedly negotiating to add a Republican commentator; the bad news: It’s Jeff Flake

Television news organizations that want to claim they are "balanced" with the views of both parties but remain critical of President Trump continue to turn to NeverTrumps. Bill Kristol, Max Boot, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, and Nicole Wallace are about to be joined by Jeff Flake, who didn't even bother running for re-election to the Senate because of his unpopularity, if the reported negotiations with CBS work out.

CBS News is engaging in talks to possibly bring on newly departed Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) for a role with the network. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the former senator could be brought on as a contributor or "something more," according to sources. The Arizona Republican was spotted at the CBS News headquarters in New York City last Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

President Trump was correct in predicting a network gig, but apparently, he got the network wrong:

Trump earlier this month joked that he thought Flake was likely to join CNN after leaving Congress. "Jeff Flake is now selling real estate, or whatever he's doing," Trump told reporters. "He'll probably go to work for CNN. That's my prediction."

Or maybe not. If Flake has a good agent who realizes what a hot commodity a NeverTrump is for the Trump-hating nets (all of them except Fox News), he is playing them against each other.

CNN at the time declined to comment on the speculation.

Flake, for his part, was disarmingly honest about his aversion to hard work:

Flake, who did not run for reelection, in December told The Hill that he would not be interested in having his own political show on television. "I don't want to work that hard," he joked.

Quoting Homer Simpson: "It's funny because it is true."

So, in the imaginary world inhabited by the mainstream media, they are achieving political balance. I don't think they fool any conservatives, but they don't care.