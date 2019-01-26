The dumbest voting bloc in America?

Pro-life Christians of all stripes were appalled when earlier this week the New York state legislature made abortion legal through all nine months of pregnancy. In stark contrast to their sadness and consternation, however, the government of New York celebrated like never before: at the tip of Manhattan, the top of the Freedom Tower was lit up pink; and about 25 miles up the Hudson River, the brand new Tappan Zee Bridge (officially known as "Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge," that trophy Governor Andrew Cuomo built with taxpayer money to honor his former-governor father) was lit up in a most spectacular way, also in splashy, in-your-face pink. The statement was clear: all women in the state -- nay, all women across America -- should be cheering and celebrating this monumental advancement for women the world over. But why did this so-called great achievement in human rights take so long? Couldn't the state government have struck this blow for women much, much earlier? The answer lies in the fact that, in the election this past fall, enough Republicans were voted out of office to make a solid majority of Democrats who could pass any legislation they dang well pleased. And so they dang well did.

Pundit John Zmirak stated in a radio interview recently that if you want to see what this country will look like once the Democrats regain total control in Washington, just watch what happens now in New York state. Can this trend be stopped? In New York, as well as in most every other state, there are certainly enough Catholics and others who identify as Christians who could vote their conscience and say "no" to the legalization and/or celebrated-approval of destructive practices -- and not just abortion. The short list includes gay marriage (so-called); allowing boys who think they are girls the privilege of showering with girls; discriminating against people because they're too "white" (aka, acceptable racism). Today, there are those in office (and those seeking office) who unabashedly champion abortion rights and LGBT rights, the progressive litmus test for all Democrats. However, Republicans can vary in their viewpoints; the braver ones push back firmly against these issues and publicly live out their faith (think Vice President Mike Pence). So, the question is, with such a large percentage of people declaring themselves "Christian" everywhere across America, why have they not risen up and voted against these progressive Democrats who are touting obviously non-Christian values and legislation? Are these Catholics and Christians that dumb? Is their allegiance to the "old" Democrat Party (the one that actually stood for Christian values many decades ago) stronger than their love of the God of the Bible and His holy law? It seems that the only voting bloc that can stop this takeover of America is the Catholic/Christian one. However, I wouldn't hold my breath. My bet is that, come election day in 2020, Catholics and others who call themselves Christian will head in droves to the voting booth to cast their votes once again for the Democrats. I mean, what's their alternative? Apparently, in their minds, how can anyone expect them to vote for those "Evil Republicans"?