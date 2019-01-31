Speaking of 'poppycock': Anyone who thinks big government socialism is an answer has lots of it

Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne and others like him effectively say that conservatives have no intellect and their ideas are nonsensical. His evidence for it is in his claim that conservatives sold "poppycock" to the public in their tax cuts, allowing individuals and businesses to keep more of the money they earned, instead of having the government confiscate a greater and greater share of it. He seems to think that the latter idea is what would lift the economy and people of all levels.

Here is what he wrote recentl y. A version of it ran as a syndicated column in newspapers around the country:

Conservatives succeeded in selling the poppycock that showering money on the investing class — the “makers not the takers,” the “job creators” — would lead to prosperity for all. Presidential candidates, those thinking of running and other Democratic politicians are also responding to the policy vacuum on the right embodied by the shutdown-for-a-symbol. For starters, supply-side economics is so yesterday. There is now room to talk about a wealth tax, proposed last week by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and a large middle- and working-class tax cut offered by Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has inspired serious debate (unimaginable even a few years ago) about a 70 percent tax rate on earnings over $10 million. Nibbling at the edges of problems is no longer fashionable. Thus is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., making universal paid family leave a centerpiece of her presidential bid. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro is pushing for universal pre-K programs, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said that if he runs, he wants to highlight bold action to curb gun violence and climate change. It is sad that a supposed journalist like Dionne, even as an opinion columnist, along with most other stenographers pretending to be journalists, looks at factual information and calls it "poppycock." It is not "poppycock" that unemployment levels for all races and sexes are hitting record lows, that unemployment is hitting record lows for people at lower education levels, that unemployment claims are at a 50 year-low even though the labor force is twice as big. It's also not poppycock that nominal wages are rising at levels faster than any time during President Obama's eight years in office and that the economy in 2018 grew at a faster level than it did in any year since 2005 which saw a tax cut, too. It says a lot that journalists look at great economic statistics and call that poppycock while rooting for expanding policies that Obama pushed which gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. Why do journalists like policies that give worse results?

Then Dionne says that we are having a serious debate about raising taxes to 70% and a wealth tax. Only in conversations among journalists and other far left Democrats would those proposals be called serious suggestions. They are actually extremely ignorant proposals which would destroy our economy and take away economic opportunities for all, especially those to the poor and middle class of all races, the very people Democrats pretend they want to help. Democrats would continue to transfer the wealth to bureaucrats and politicians and make more people dependent on government. Those are the main goals of Democrats.

If Dionne wants to know what 'poppycock" is, here are a few examples:

When politicians went around intentionally lying, with the help of complicit journalists, to say that Obamacare would allow people to keep their doctors, keep their insurance plans, substantially lower premiums, and lower the deficit. None of this ever happened. The goal of those lies and those policies was always to get to government-run health care and that is the 'poppycock' that is being pushed today.

That the science is settled, suggesting that humans, fossil fuels and CO2 cause global warming. This,at a time when we have record cold temperatures after more than 150 years of fossil fuel use.

That society and the economy can thrive without petroleum products.

That socialist policies are good or popular.

That walls don't work.

What the people should have learned from the shutdown is that the government is too big and powerful, not that it is too small. We should privatize the TSA and air traffic controllers so that they can't pretend to be sick in order to threaten our safety and blackmail us. Democrats always say we should be more like Europe. Yes, so how about it?