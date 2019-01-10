Some questions pollsters and journalists should ask about the wall, immigration, and other Democrat policies

Should the U.S. make efforts to stop drugs, criminals, terrorists and gang members at the border?

We frequently see articles saying that polls reveal that the people don’t support the border wall, but they're asking the wrong questions. I have some suggested questions the pollsters should ask:

Would a barrier help?

Would drones and cameras keep them out?

When Democrats wanted to take back the House majority in 2006, Schumer, Hillary, Obama, Biden and many others voted for a border fence and talked tough about illegal immigration. Should they vote to fund the barrier? Are they racists?

When politicians win elections and take office, they take an oath to follow the laws of the land. Aren't politicians in sanctuary cities and states violating their oath and the laws?

Can citizens pick and choose what laws to obey, just like politicians?

Do you realize very few countries give anchor babies citizenship? Should illegal aliens be able to anchor citizenship just by giving birth?

We have learned from Democrats that walls are fifth century, medieval solutions, so should we get rid of prison walls? Prisons are on relatively small areas of land so they should be able to just let people roam in and out. (I hate the fact that I wasted so much money putting walls in my house especially on bedrooms and bathrooms since walls don’t work).

I have some suggested questions for those Democrats who support the new green deal. Some journalists could start by asking the rising genius Alexandria Ocasio-Cotrez these wuations about her plan to stop using fossil fuels and petroleum products in a very short time:

Do you realize that thousands of products are derived from petroleum?

Since asphalt is derived from petroleum, would you build all roads with concrete or would we go back to dirt roads?

How would we construct roads, builds and buildings without the benefit of machines powered by fossil fuels?

How would you mine the products necessary to build wind turbines and solar panels, transport the products to the factory, produce the turbines and solar panels, transport them to the installation site and install them without the benefit of machines powered by fossil fuels?

Since plastic is derived from petroleum and is used in offshore wind panels what would you replace the plastic with? (Lightweight rotor blades made from plastic foams for offshore wind turbines)

As a big supporter of electric cars, do you understand that lithium causes a lot of environmental damage?

How “Green” is Lithium? Elemental lithium is flammable and very reactive. In nature, lithium occurs in compounded forms such as lithium carbonate requiring chemical processing to be made usable.

Lithium is typically found in salt flats in areas where water is scarce. The mining process of lithium uses large amounts of water. Therefore, on top of water contamination as a result of its use, depletion or transportation costs are issues to be dealt with. Depletion results in less available water for local populations, flora and fauna.

Toxic chemicals are used for leaching purposes, chemicals requiring waste treatment. There are widespread concerns of improper handling and spills, like in other mining operations around the world.

The recovery rate of lithium ion batteries, even in first world countries, is in the single digit percent range. Most batteries end up in landfill.

In a 2013 report, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) points out that nickel and cobalt, both also used in the production of lithium ion batteries, represent significant additional environmental risks.

Aren’t you concerned about the wildlife wind turbines and solar panels kill?

Which Kills More Birds? Oil Spills, or Windmills? Estimates for bird deaths by wind turbine run from 100,000 a year (the National Research Council) to 300,000 (American Bird Conservancy). Bloomberg News puts the toll at 573,000 birds in 2012. At the high end of the estimates, that's well more than 1,000 birds chopped to death each day. Meanwhile, as many as 28,000 birds are killed each year — that's one every two minutes — by the Ivanpah solar plant in the Mojave Desert, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service . Ivanpah focuses more than 300,000 mirrors on three 459-foot towers, generating heat of up to 800 degrees — enough to fry birds that happen to fly by.

Do you understand that the climate has always changed continuously and cyclically throughout billions of years including the last 150 years? Why have scientists continually changed their forecasts between warming and cooling the last 150 years if CO2, humans and fossil fuels cause warming?

Has the quality and length of life improved since the advent of fossil fuels?

What energy source would Al Gore, Michael Bloomberg and other green advocates use in their private jets?

Do you believe that government bureaucrats and politicians can control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity if they are allowed to confiscate trillions from the people?

How much money would the 70% tax on the tippy top raise? (My guess is that she doesn’t know.)

