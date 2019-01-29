Some angry Democrats consider recruiting a challenger for Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be a media darling and Twitter sensation, but if she doesn't watch her step, she may end up being a flash in the pan, one-term congressman.

When you come to Congress as a 29-year-old newbie and start throwing your weight around by threatening the careers of some of your party colleagues, you shouldn't be surprised if you make enemies of powerful people.

Ocasio-Cortez and the so-called "Justice Democrats" are targeting numerous members of the Democratic establishment by threatening to primary them in 2020. This has angered some powerful members who are now talking about finding a challenger to beat her in her own 2020 primary.

The Hill:

"What I have recommended to the New York delegation is that you find her a primary opponent and make her a one-term congressperson," the Democratic lawmaker, who requested anonymity, told The Hill. "You've got numerous council people and state legislators who've been waiting 20 years for that seat. I'm sure they can find numerous people who want that seat in that district." The New York delegation has eyed Ocasio-Cortez with skepticism ever since last summer when the 29-year-old self-described democratic socialist shocked the political world and defeated then-Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in what many thought would be a sleepy primary race. Crowley, a Queens powerbroker and affable House Democratic Caucus chairman, had been considered a possible future Speaker. Many New York and Congressional Black Caucus lawmakers were also furious with Ocasio-Cortez after a recent Politico report stated she and the grass-roots group aligned with her, Justice Democrats, were considering backing a primary challenge to fellow New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, a Black Caucus member and establishment insider who succeeded Crowley as caucus chairman. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Justice Democrats have denied the report, but the group of insurgent progressives has vowed to target centrist Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and is eyeing other potential 2020 targets.

Ocasio-Cortez has many enthusiastic supporters. But many of them reside outside her district. Her national following is unquestioned, but if she nurtures that persona, she may forget the home folks and find herself in a fight come 2020.

No potential challengers to Ocasio-Cortez have yet emerged. But one New York political insider noted that the Queens and Bronx district is home to many ambitious pols who are close to Crowley and don't like that a political outsider took his seat. "She's pissing off a lot of people and has probably made a lot of enemies. ... A lot of people who are furious with her are Joe's allies, including some named Crowley," said the insider, referring to Crowley's cousin, Elizabeth Crowley, a former New York City councilwoman. "She is a woman. She's been moving more to the left. She would be someone interesting." Elizabeth Crowley, 41, did not return a request for comment, but she has previously said she's eyeing a bid for Queens borough president in 2021. She lives in a neighboring Queens district.

Ocasio-Cortez has been such a shooting star that you have to wonder if she'll talk herself out of a congressional seat. She has a chronic case of foot in mouth, and her meager command of the facts worries even her allies.

Might she embarrass her district with her continual, bird-brained observations and statements? It's possible but not likely. A primary challenger sounds wonderful until you're forced by reality to get specific. Who to challenge her? How?

Her district is solidly Democratic, so she's not likely to be beaten by a Republican in the general election. But if she and the Justice Democrats get serious about ousting members whose only sin is that they aren't Looney-Tunes radical enough, they will find a lot of pushback to deal with.