So far to the left that they are out of bounds

As every football fan knows, you have to catch the ball inside the lines. If you go too far left, then you are out of bounds and it won't count. So what do we see on the Democrat side? We see a bunch of candidates rushing to the left and even proposing ideas that are socialist, not liberal.

Michael Goodwin makes a good point: Another week, another feverish contest among Democrats to see who can drag the party faster and farther to the left. The new year is beginning with a blistering pace, with wild and crazy ideas popping up across the country. We saw a good example of this in former secretary Julián Castro. He is running for president and told us about climate change, health care for all, and you know the rest of it. Add Senator Elizabeth Warren, NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, and Cali governor Gavin Newsom, and this is a party that does not think anyone lives between New York and San Francisco. What's going on? First, let's be practical and assume that most of these "persons" will run out of money by the end of 2019. It's going to take a lot of money to run in the California primary, and surviving on free media won't cut it. Second, my guess is that all of these candidates are trying out for the V.P. slot under Joe Biden after his selection at the convention. I continue to believe that V.P. Biden will be the nominee, especially if President Trump's re-election looks likely by early 2020. No matter what happens in 2020, it's amazing to see how the Democratic Party has evolved in a generation. Someone should remind them that catches that far to the left don't count! PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.