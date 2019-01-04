Romney still backtracking, but maybe that's because he's got a more malevolent plan

Here's his new statement, trying to explain out that nasty attack he wrote in the Washington Post the other day as just namby pamby stuff about working together on stuff he agrees with and working apart on stuff he doesn't.

After caving a bit on his opening volley at President Trump, Mitt Romney is still on his backfoot, trying to explain again that he's really a nice, reasonable guy, because apparently the day earlier's retreat on CNN, didn't quite work .

Oh, give us a break.

An attack like that, targeting President Trump right down to his character, isn't a thing about agreeing and disagreeing.

Where were Romney's character criticisms against President Obama, who spied on reporters, sent the IRS to target Tea Party dissidents, and then used the FBI and a phony foreign dossier paid for by the Democrats to try to derail candidate Donald Trump? Where were Romney's character scoldings on Obama officials' unmaskings of innocent Americans caught up in spy dragnets, or Hillary Clinton's illegal private server, set up to evade Freedom of Information Act public record requirements? Where was Romney when James Comey was laying out his hypocrisies all over the place as he touted his virtue? He seems to only get excited when the target is Trump.

And that puts his credibility at zero.

He's going to need to show a lot of agreeing before anyone is going to believe him about the 'working together' claim. When is he going to understand that we are tired of all the attacks on President Trump and think he deserves better? If we wanted attacks on Trump, we'd go to the Democrats.

It makes no sense. There's reason to be concerned about this whole thing, given that Romney, in his op-ed, has obviously sought the good will of the Washington Post, a paper that attacked him relentlessly and unfairly back when he was running for president.

Cliff Kincaid, who knows a thing or two about how the swamp works, put out a theory a few days ago on Renew America about what Mitt might really be up to as he seeks to assure us he's a nice guy while hurling arrows at Trump:

The new leader of the anti-Trump resistance in the Senate, Mitt Romney, will take the oath of office January 3. The former Massachusetts governor and failed GOP presidential candidate represents what could be called the reemergent Rockefeller wing of the GOP.



You may recall that Romney delivered the most scathing anti-Trump speech by a Republican during the 2016 election cycle, calling Trump a "phony" and a "fraud." Romney wrote in his wife's name on Election Day 2016 rather than vote for Trump. He has said that he is not ready to endorse the president for reelection in 2020.

...and...

One day after we recorded our new video "Can Trump Survive Until 2020?," which looks at the background of Never-Trump Senator Romney, we noticed with interest that an anti-Trump Washington Post journalist by the name of Jennifer Rubin wroteabout how Romney is "the ideal person" to fight Trump's agenda in the Senate. The liberal writer said Romney "has a chance to begin his party's revival, contain a lawless president, and prevent domestic and international calamities." She explained, "The Senate has a principle, sanity and gravitas deficit created by the passing of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and enlarged by the retirements of Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. Romney is the ideal person to fill that void – perhaps the only one who can. But he doesn't have to operate solo."



She went on to suggest that Republican Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Susan Collins of Maine "can be enlisted in an effort" to stall Trump's agenda.



...and...

Republicans such as those listed by Rubin and led by Romney could help make an impeachment conviction of Trump a strong possibility in the new Senate. We should remember that one version of Nixon's fall from office, as detailed in Gary Allen's famous book The Rockefeller Family, was that members of Congress, financial interests, and others associated with the wealthy Rockefeller family maneuvered to force the resignation of President Nixon. After Nixon resigned under threat of impeachment, Vice President Ford was sworn in as President and named Nelson Rockefeller as his vice president. Rockefeller had unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1960, 1964, and 1968.

Odds are, he's not going to work together on 'things we agree on' quite to the extent that he will beaver away to undercut President Trump on things he 'disagrees on.' Now he's trying to tell us he's a reasonable person, same as Kyrsten Sinema and all the other "moderate" Democrats who won elections on moderate platforms ahead of their coming flip to the extreme side. And a Rockefeller-style plot in the background suggests that Romney has bigger plans than being a nuisance to Trump the way Jeff Flake and John McCain ever were. He wants to be uglier than those two.

Yet he's not even in original in his masterplan to Get Trump. He just sounds like trouble. One can only hope that the Trump center will continue to hold.

Image credit: Fox News, via Grabien screen grab.