Rep. Ilhan Omar claims she was 'befuddled' when she said Israel has 'hypnotized the world'

Unfortunately for her, the "mark" she is making is as one of the most nauseating anti-Semites in the House.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been in Congress less than a month and is already making her mark.

But it's not her fault, she says. Really. She's "befuddled," she claims.

Washington Free Beacon:

In November 2012, before running for Congress, Omar claimed in a tweet that Israel had "hypnotized the world" to hide its "evil doings." The comment is reminiscent of the anti-Semitic idea of unnatural Jewish influence and control over the world. Various Jewish Americans have criticized Omar for the tweet, such as the New York Post's David Harsanyi, who said she "used a well-worn anti-Semitic trope about the preternatural ability of a nefarious Jewish cabal to deceive the world." Omar previously maintained during her campaign and media appearances since her election that criticism of her tweet was "without merit."

Apparently, at the time, she thought the criticism was without merit because her slander was true. But finally, she has seen the error of her ways and begs everyone's pardon for being a hater.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, however, Omar expressed regret for using the term "hypnotized." She framed her response in the context of an op-ed from Bari Weiss in the New York Times. Weiss explained that Omar was following "the template for the anti-Semitic conspiracy: the ability of this tiny minority to use its wiles and its proximity to power to con others into accomplishing their evil ends." In response, Omar agreed with Weiss that she had been "sincerely befuddled and not simply deflecting."

Okay, but Omar referred to those who criticized her anti-Semitism as "bigots":

When previously pressed about the tweet, Omar accused those offended of themselves being bigots. "These accusations are without merit," she said during an interview with ABC News in July. "They are rooted in bigotry toward a belief about what Muslims are stereotyped to believe."

Ms. Omar has had a busy few days. Perhaps she was "befuddled" when she claimed that Senator Lindsey Graham has been "compromised" because he went from Trump-hater to Trump-supporter.

Pardon me, congresswoman, but would you please present evidence for your smear?

Challenged on CNN this morning to back up her startling claim with evidence, Omar instead employed a sloppy circumstantial standard we've seen all too often in American political discourse these past four years: Well, what else explains behavior and policy positions I don't like?

There is exactly as much evidence that aliens are controlling Graham's mind as there is the Trump team "got to him" – which is to say, absolutely none.

Was Omar "befuddled" when she criticized the Covington kids?

-The boys were protesting a woman's right to choose & yelled “it’s not rape if you enjoy it”

-They were taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants

-Sandmann’s family hired a right wing PR firm to write his non-apology 🤦🏽‍♀️https://t.co/fG8AUCuDTr https://t.co/bOA6yFsIjW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 23, 2019

Huh? Omar isn't only "befuddled." She's nuts.

Hi @IlhanMN here’s a fact-check:

• The 1 boy who said that was not with the Covington Catholic group

• The 5 Black men called the boys f*ggots, crackers, racially taunted a Black boy, the boys didn’t retaliate

• Show us one racist chant on video from the boys, there isn’t one — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 23, 2019

Facts? We don't need no stinking facts.

Rep. Omar must learn to hide her hate a lot better than she has. Whether she's smart enough to do that is a question to be answered.