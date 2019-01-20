Pelosi and Schumer keep digging their hole

By pre-emptively rejecting President Trump's reasonable plan, Democrats have proven they do not really care about: (a) the 800,000 government workers not getting paychecks that they’ve been whining about, and (b) the million DACA recipients. They have also shown they have no willingness to work with the President to end this shutdown. He didn’t even have to play them; in their vile hatred and stupidity, they played themselves, and they officially own it now.

In the meantime, Latinos are increasingly rallying to the president's side, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, which notes that 50 percent of Latinos surveyed approve of the job Trump is doing, a 19-point increase from December of last year. If this holds, it strengthens Trump's hand in negotiations and puts him in position to add Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada to his win column in 2020.