Oh, you beautiful wall, you great big beautiful wall!

A wall is not immoral. Speaker Pelosi probably hasn't had time to read Revelation lately, but verse 21:12 describes the New Jerusalem as having "a great and high wall with twelve gates." This is the city of God, His dwelling place, filled with His glory, and it has a wall. Neither God nor anyone in His city is concerned about crime, perhaps because (v. 15) "outside are dogs and sorcerers and sexually immoral and murderers and idolaters, and whoever loves and practices a lie." (Insert favorite reference to politician or journalist here.) We lack divine control of borders, but wanting a wall isn't immoral and cannot be if God Himself allows them. I don't expect that argument to convince atheists, but Nancy Pelosi is a self-identified Catholic.

A wall is not expensive. Last year's federal budget was on the order of four trillion dollars. Think of it as four followed by twelve zeroes. The coming year's budget will likely be higher, but even using the same figure, how much is President Trump asking for to build part of a wall? Five billion – a five followed by nine zeroes. According to my calculator, that is 0.125% of the budget. For comparison, if you make $10 an hour and work full-time (168 hours per month) for an annual pre-tax salary of $20,160, it would be $25.20 for the year – "crumbs," Madam Speaker, by almost anyone's standards.

