Ocasio-Cortez: the sky is falling, climate change is war, and we're all going to die in 12 years

Speaking at an event commemorating Martin Luther King Day, Ocasio-Cortez expressed how the issue of climate change is a “generational” issue that younger people are more focused on. “Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?'" Ocasio-Cortez said. The Democratic Socialist said the fight against climate change is war and that it’s “our World War II.” In November, the White House released a federal report that found that the impacts of climate change are being felt across the country, and “extreme weather and climate-related events” are going to worsen in the years to come -- with a significant impact on the economy. The National Climate Assessment finds that extreme weather disasters “ have already become more frequent, intense, widespread or of long duration and have cost the the U.S. nearly $400 billion since 2015.”

We've only got 12 years until the world ends? Wait...I'm not ready. My bucket list is far too long - looks like I'll have to cut it down some. Should I forgo that trip to Mecca or give up the idea of going to all 30 Major League Baseball parks?

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is what we used to call "tetched." Her critical thinking skills are sorely lacking. Think about it; if the world is going to end in 12 years, what's the point of doing anything about climate change? Even if we stopped all carbon emitting tomorrow, it would be decades before it had any effect on the climate (Theoretically - more likely it will take centuries to lower the temperature.).

So instead of declaring war on the climate, why not just set yourself down in a comfortable chair and watch the world end? Pop some popcorn if you want and enjoy the show.

Or, "embrace the suck" as the kids say.

I am so happy she's in Congress and will be making these idiotic statements for at least two years. She may become so toxic that the Dems will be desperate to get rid of her, but that's not likely. She will be the gift that keeps on giving for a long time.