Ocasio-Cortez: Socialism can cure ringworm, and also everything else

Ringworm is a minor, superficial fungal infection easily cured with over-the-counter medication. My husband's donkey is a demanding wench, and if she doesn't get her apples and hugs every day, she brays loud enough to wake the dead in nearby Bear Grass Cemetery. From time to time, he gets a little ringworm from meeting her emotional needs. On MLK day, the noted race impresario Ta-Nehisi Coates interviewed Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (aka Occasional-Cortex). They spoke on various topics organized around the underlying theme of resentment toward white and/or rich people. Our Occasional-Cortex again displayed her iridescent stupidity in proclaiming the scourge of ringworm in Alabama and imparting that the solution is not Tinactin, but socialism.

Occasional-Cortex's yakking has ceased to be amusing. It is becoming dangerous. For the first time in my life, I am genuinely afraid for my country. I see dreadful happenings if things don't change. I had a great education. But at this point, every opinion I hold is based not on academic training, but on what I have seen with my own eyes, heard with my own ears, and felt in my heart. My ears hear the big lie. It brays all day, like our donkey The Viscountess, that we are a hateful people. It whinnies and whines about nonexistent racism and imaginary persecution of "Bisexual-Lesbian-Gay-Etc." (pronounced "bilge"). The claptrap about "white male" privilege and "gender" oppression has replaced real learning and filled the minds, especially of young people, with a paralyzing sense of resentment and victimization. The big lie that we are a racist nation is a pretext to destroy our nation as a bordered constitutional republic. Based on the assertion that we are a racist people, Nancy Pelosi (who exhibits symptoms of early-stage dementia) can say that hardening the border against drugs and crime is immoral. The big lie that we are a hateful people enables the vile Robert Mueller to systematically attack and isolate our president, to characterize the 62 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump as racist, and to attempt to invalidate their votes. Mueller is allowed to endlessly attack America's proudest achievement of an orderly transfer of power, enshrined in the Constitution, because we don't deserve to choose our president. A friend of mine with a family member who works at a food stamp office said that the last round of food stamps and welfare checks went out last week until the government reopens. It is not supportable for people's food supply to run three weeks at a time. The generosity of taxpayers provides the de facto benefit package that allows big employers like Walmart and many others to pay employees so poorly. The people hereabouts have taken these benefits all their lives. They know no other way to live. Will these political machinations be the spark? What would you do if your children's and grandchildren's food were taken from them? And what if you believed that it was because of racism? Or more to the point, what wouldn't you do? A worm is infecting America. It is growing not on the skin, but in the heart. It is caused by the poisonous delusions that we are a hateful people who do not deserve our wealth, that we have no right to survive as a nation. Socialism will not cure this infection. The prognosis is not good. Image: Corey Torpie via Flickr.