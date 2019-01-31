« Ilhan Omar aligning with Valerie Jarrett in explicitly anti-Israel faction of Democrats | Kentucky jury awards $580K judgment against neighbor who attacked Rand Paul »
January 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez complains self-made billionaire Howard Schultz, raised in a housing project, needs to 'work his way up'

By Thomas Lifson

Failed entrepreneur and bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be the least self-aware politician with a national platform today.  Having rocketed from bartending and cadging tips to superstardom by defeating an incumbent congressman in a low-turnout primary, she now has the gall to suggest that a man who grew up poorer than she did and built a global business needs to "work his way up."  The peals of laughter that must have been emanating from Nancy Pelosi's office (where Ocasio-Cortez led a demonstration even before assuming office) must have been raucous.

Naturally, she turned to Twitter to make her absurd comment

One might think Ocasio-Cortez should have a better appreciation of the difficulties of starting a business since she started a company right after graduating from Boson University and failed miserably – a biographical note that is almost entirely overlooked.  But watch this promotional video that lives on (for now) on YouTube, featuring a pre-makeover nerdy version of her.

Might there be more than a little envy at work?  All the more intense because she habitually thinks of herself as a victim, even though her upbringing was far more privileged than Schultz's.