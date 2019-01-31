Ocasio-Cortez complains self-made billionaire Howard Schultz, raised in a housing project, needs to 'work his way up'

Naturally, she turned to Twitter to make her absurd comment, and it was on Twitter that the responses flowed in. Twitchy has collected a fine set:

Failed entrepreneur and bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be the least self-aware politician with a national platform today. Having rocketed from bartending and cadging tips to superstardom by defeating an incumbent congressman in a low-turnout primary, she now has the gall to suggest that a man who grew up poorer than she did and built a global business needs to "work his way up." The peals of laughter that must have been emanating from Nancy Pelosi's office (where Ocasio-Cortez led a demonstration even before assuming office) must have been raucous.

Might there be more than a little envy at work? All the more intense because she habitually thinks of herself as a victim, even though her upbringing was far more privileged than Schultz's.

One might think Ocasio-Cortez should have a better appreciation of the difficulties of starting a business since she started a company right after graduating from Boson University and failed miserably – a biographical note that is almost entirely overlooked. But watch this promotional video that lives on (for now) on YouTube, featuring a pre-makeover nerdy version of her.

Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to “work their way up” or that “maybe they should start with city council first”? https://t.co/3d8Nenrvl5

Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to “work their way up” or that “maybe they should start with city council first”? https://t.co/3d8Nenrvl5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2019

Well, Schultz was the first in his family to go to college. His father was a truck driver. He lived in public housing as a child.



After college, he started as a Xerox salesman...



Need I go on, or have I embarrassed the always-ignorant but doesn't care about it AOC enough? https://t.co/A8DgBNCVa6 — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 30, 2019

Cause they’ve accomplished way more in life than being a bartender in the Bronx — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) January 30, 2019

