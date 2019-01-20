Ocasio-Cortez can’t justify appearing with antisemites at women’s march, resorts to double-talk

WATCH: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses question about those with concerns about anti-Semitism within the Women's March groups. https://t.co/qxhHH5CLXR pic.twitter.com/0B90LAZ186

There was no follow-up from the reporter, identified by The Hill as from CNN, asking "What about the women's march today, not the Trump administration?"

This will probably work with her enthusiastic followers, who already have low standards of logic. But she is playing in a bigger sandbox now, and she can’t go on forever pretending that she isn’t perfectly comfortable in the presence of vicious anti-Semites.

Iage credit: Screen grab Twitter