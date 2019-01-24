NBC: The Covington boys should apologize because they wore MAGA hats

Guthrie asked Sandmann: "Do you think if you weren't wearing that hat this might not have happened?" "Do you feel from this experience that you owe anybody an apology? Do you see your own fault in any way?"

Savannah Guthrie, of NBC, interviewed Nick Sandmann, the Covington student who was confronted by Nathan Phillips. Her questions clearly show the bias against the students.

The premise of Guthrie's questions is that wearing a MAGA hat is wrong and that the confrontation is the fault of those wearing a MAGA hat. The Covington boys should apologize for wearing MAGA hats and standing instead of running away from those who caused the disturbance.

We know the true story of the boys from Covington Catholic High School, an all-boys Catholic high school. They attended the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2019, accompanied by chaperones. Many Catholic, as well as Protestant, schools and churches send busloads of people to the annual March for Life each January. This is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, when Justice Blackmun and others on the Supreme Court discovered penumbras and emanations in our Constitution to justify the killing of unborn children.

The boys were waiting for their buses to go home to Covington, Kentucky. While waiting, they were taunted and harassed by a group of that calls itself "Black Hebrew Israelites," a hate group yelling racial, ethnic, and religious insults and obscenities at the boys.

The Media refer to such language as hate speech, except when directed at the Covington boys.

Then Nathan Philips, banging a drum, walked into the midst of the boys. The media went into a frenzy, accusing the boys of harassing the drum-banging Phillips, whom the media referred to as a "Vietnam veteran, Native American elder." Phillips lied about serving in Vietnam, and he lied that he went into the group to save and help the Black Israelites.

The Hate Trump media ignored the misconduct of the Black Israelite thugs and the lies of Phillips. The McCain branch of the Republican party, represented by Bill Kristol, joined by the usual suspects, immediately attacked the boys.

The leftists in the Catholic Church, led by James Martin, S.J., immediately attacked the boys.

These boys, at a March for Life rally, were vilified by these Catholic leftists, who are more offended by these boys than by abortion-supporting Catholic Democrats such as Andrew Cuomo, Nancy Pelosi, and Tim Kaine.

The usual suspects in the Hate Trump Media, led by the New York Times, immediately attacked the boys and made threats against them. None of these waited for any investigation to see what had really happened.

Why did this bunch immediately attack the boys? The boys were attending a March for Life, were from a Catholic school, were mostly Catholic – and, horror of horrors, some of the boys were wearing MAGA hats. This was the perfect confluence of everything this bunch hates and fears.

This is a defining moment, because it clearly shows the fault lines and divisions in our country.

If the Covington boys had been members of a media- and Democratic Party-favored group, such as DACA DREAMers, the confrontation against them by the Black Israelites and Nathan Philips would be viewed as a hate crime. But these are white, Catholic boys wearing MAGA hats attending a pro-life rally. Their parents have been described by Hillary Clinton as deplorables and by Obama as bitter clingers to God and guns. They are fair game.

