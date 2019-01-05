Mr. President: Sit down with the 31!

Today, I would advise the White House to remember that "it's the number 31 that counts." The path to many goals is through these 31 members of the U.S. House.

Back in 1992, James Carville, a political adviser to then-governor Bill Clinton, coined the phrase: "It's the economy, stupid." The idea was to talk about the economy and nothing else, especially important for a man like Clinton, who had many character flaws. It was about maximizing opportunities and changing the conversation in your favor.

This is a great post by Colin Reed:

House Democrats are about to find out that governing is harder than campaigning. Their majority is paved through 31 districts won by Trump in 2016 that flipped blue in 2018, many of which had resided in the GOP column for generations. These red districts are not fertile political ground for the deep blue policies pushed by progressives. Furthermore, many of these new members of Congress explicitly pledged to oppose Pelosi in order convinces [sic] voters of their electability – pledges that are about to be put to the test.

This is an opportunity, as an old boss used to say whenever I brought a problem to his attention.

Every one of these 31 is likely facing a tough re-election in 2020. They all will have to go back to those districts and face questions about border security and raising taxes to pay for health care.

None of these new faces was elected to impeach President Trump or focus on mindless investigations.

The path to border wall funding is through these districts. The Democrats will lose their thin majority if they lose these seats!

