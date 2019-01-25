Most supporters of socialism ignore Venezuela's collapse – with one exception

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and most other fantasy-embracing leftists are uncharacteristically silent about the collapse of socialism, even as President Trump calls out the real-world refutation of the suddenly trendy failed ideology in the experience of Venezuela.

"We're looking at Venezuela, it's a very sad situation," Trump said. "That was the richest state in all of that area. That's a big, beautiful area and by far the richest. And now it's one of the poorest places in the world." "That's what socialism gets you when they want to raise your taxes to 70%," Trump continued. "I've been watching our opponents, our future opponents talking about 70%. Number one, they can't do it for 70%. It's got to probably be twice that number." "But, maybe more importantly, what happens is you really have to study and take a look at what has happened to Venezuela," Trump concluded. "Is a very sad situation. We have our eye very closely on Venezuela."

President Trump takes a shot at Ocasio-Cortez: "We’re looking at Venezuela, it’s a very sad situation. That was the richest state in all of that area…and now it's one of the poorest places in the world. That's what socialism gets you. When they want to raise your taxes to 70%." pic.twitter.com/ce1muXFX5E — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 24, 2019

But there are a few radicals who not only are unashamed in supporting a political system that has impoverished the formerly richest nation in Latin America, but proudly disrupt a speech by secretary of state Mike Pompeo addressing the humanitarian disaster there at the Organization of American States.

Keep in mind that President Maduro illegitimately holds the office of president, as the National Assembly has followed the Venezuela Constitution to the letter and booted him from office. He now holds power solely on the basis of military force.

But that's just ducky as far as Code Pink is concerned. Jodie Evans of that group emailed us:

Representante de la organización Codepink mostró una pancarta que pedía "no apoyar un golpe en Venezuela " tras la intervención de Mike Pompeo en la asamblea general de la OEA. #UnePrensa



Video cortesía pic.twitter.com/0dldvyzhvP — UNE TV (@unetvhn) January 24, 2019

Standing in solidarity with a regime that starves its own people and murders protesters. Seen from behind, it is obvious that Ms. Benjamin has not lost the 19 pounds that the average starving Venezuelan has droppped in the past year.

It is unusual for prominent political activists to openly embrace pure evil, but it does happen.