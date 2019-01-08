Mexico's interior minister outlines plans to secure their southern border against illegal immigrants
Mexico just made it a lot harder for Democrats to denounce border security as a racist plot against Hispanics (as if "Hispanic" were a race). Exactly as President Trump has explained, if you don't have a border, you don't have a nation.
Mexico's interior minister outlined plans to strengthen her own country's porous southern border, where hundreds of illegal crossing points have been identified.
Speaking at a gathering of Mexican diplomats at the foreign ministry, Olga Sánchez Cordero said at least 10,000 migrants had entered Mexico from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala since last October, and that another U.S.-bound "caravan" from the south was expected to arrive in mid-January.
Sánchez Cordero said the government was determined to ensure that "legal and orderly" entry takes place.
As part of the new government's migration policy, she said, anyone wanting to enter Mexico would have to provide information including reason for entry, biometric data, and an identity document.
"Those who refuse to provide identity or biometric data will not be able to enter Mexican territory."
Mexican interior minister Olga Sánchez Cordero addresses a gathering of Mexican diplomats at the foreign ministry in Mexico City on Monday, January 7, 2019. (Photo: SEGOB/Twitter.)
President Trump has the means and the will to grind this into the faces of Schumer, Pelosi, and all the other hypocrites.
Like the U.S., Mexico has a southern border with much poorer countries on the other side. That creates incentives for illegal immigration, which imposes costs on the host.
