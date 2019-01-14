Media narrative fail: Majority of Americans now believe Mueller probe being used to delegitimize Trump's election
The tipping at last is here. The Investor's Business Daily headline sums up the results of a new poll concisely: "Public Disdain For Russia Probe Intensifies, Trump Approval Climbs." The details let us know that the tipping point has been reached:
The IBD/TIPP Poll found that 51% agree that "the president's opponents are using the ongoing special counsel investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion as a way to delegitimize the 2016 election."
That includes most independents (52%), as well as the vast majority of Republicans (70%). The poll found that almost a third of Democrats (31%) agree with that statement.
Overall, 44% disagreed with that statement.
"Americans can see through this charade and recognize the 'open secret' – that the real goal of the opposition and the media is to delegitimize the outcome of the 2016 election and remove Trump from office one way or the other," said Raghavan Mayur, president of TechoMetrica [sic: The company is TechnoMetrica. –DJB] who directed the poll.
In addition, a plurality believe that the special counsel investigation has less to do with finding Trump campaign connections with Russia, and more to do with reining Trump in as president.
When asked if "the Department of Justice launched the special counsel investigation to rein in President Trump," 48% agreed, and 45% disagreed.
Among Republicans, the split is 55% agree, 35% disagree. Among independents, it's 47%/47%. Among Democrats, 41% say the probe was meant to rein Trump in, with 52% disagreeing.
The IBD/TIPP Poll also found that the public so far is not supportive of the Democrats' clamoring to impeach Trump. The poll found that 65% say any talk of impeaching Trump at this point is premature. Just 33% say it's not too early.
Media hysteria is now counterproductive. Unless there is an absolute smoking gun sort of revelation, the continuation of the Mueller probe works against Trump's enemies, as Trump is being seen as the victim of an illegitimate witch hunt. This is why Nancy Pelosi, and even Jerrold Nadler, whose House Judiciary Committee would have to pass impeachment before submitting it for a House vote, is now trying to dampen down the calls of Maxine Waters and many other fanatics – and a majority of their base – for impeachment.
