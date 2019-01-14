Media narrative fail: Majority of Americans now believe Mueller probe being used to delegitimize Trump's election

That includes most independents (52%), as well as the vast majority of Republicans (70%). The poll found that almost a third of Democrats (31%) agree with that statement.

Overall, 44% disagreed with that statement.

"Americans can see through this charade and recognize the 'open secret' – that the real goal of the opposition and the media is to delegitimize the outcome of the 2016 election and remove Trump from office one way or the other," said Raghavan Mayur, president of TechoMetrica [sic: The company is TechnoMetrica. –DJB] who directed the poll.

In addition, a plurality believe that the special counsel investigation has less to do with finding Trump campaign connections with Russia, and more to do with reining Trump in as president.

When asked if "the Department of Justice launched the special counsel investigation to rein in President Trump," 48% agreed, and 45% disagreed.

Among Republicans, the split is 55% agree, 35% disagree. Among independents, it's 47%/47%. Among Democrats, 41% say the probe was meant to rein Trump in, with 52% disagreeing.

The IBD/TIPP Poll also found that the public so far is not supportive of the Democrats' clamoring to impeach Trump. The poll found that 65% say any talk of impeaching Trump at this point is premature. Just 33% say it's not too early.